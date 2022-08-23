Read full article on original website
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
WSET
Roanoke police investigating shooting that killed one, injured another on 10th Street
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
WSLS
One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
NRVNews
Childs & Metzler Anniversary
We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
wfirnews.com
Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities
From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns gather to clean New River
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 180 Radford community members got their hands dirty for the annual New River Cleanup Saturday. The Hackworth family came to pick up trash from the river all the way from Shawsville. “I think it’s really important for me to bring my kids here today,”...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one person dead. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane at around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road. The car then overcorrected and overturned.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting
During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WDBJ7.com
One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
WSLS
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
WSLS
Botetourt County’s new court therapy dog helping victims, witnesses
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – These days, the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Botetourt County has a new four-legged partner by her side. Seamus is Gillian Deegan’s new buddy, and they both spend a lot of her time in the courthouse. The poodle is training to be a courthouse...
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
WSET
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
WSLS
New Christ-based addiction outreach center set to open in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is making its way into Roanoke to help people struggling with addiction and other challenges. Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge will host a grand opening Saturday at their new office in Roanoke. The non-profit is a Christ-centered addiction treatment program for men,...
