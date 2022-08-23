Read full article on original website
Related
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury man arrested after firing off multiple shots, altercation on Elizabeth Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury man was arrested after being involved in an altercation and firing off multiple shots. Police say 50-year-old David Hernandez was involved in an altercation with unidentified individuals near his home on Elizabeth Street. Following this altercation, police say Hernandez fired off several rounds and...
Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
whdh.com
Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut
A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury
One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
msn.com
Police arrest man who fled Hartford courthouse, seize large amounts of narcotics
Connecticut State Police troopers located the 24-year-old man who fled the Hartford Superior Court during a proceeding on Thursday. Police located Marico Ellis in East Hartford just after 9 p.m. on Thursday night and arrested him without incident. The state police said they received information he was hiding out at...
NECN
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say a male an female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots. “I did hear...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia
A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
Teen Charged With Burning Down Antonio's Grinders In Springfield: Report
Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with burning down a sandwich shop in Springfield earlier this month, a news report said. The teenager faces arson charges after police said he set the Aug. 15 fire that destroyed Antonio's Grinders on State Street, MassLive.com said. Police also believe the boy set another fire down the road less than an hour later.
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Mother and six month old...
NBC Connecticut
Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police
A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic. This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive. Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle...
5 CT Men Indicted For Scheme To Steal, Sell Catalytic Converters
An investigation into stolen catalytic converters across Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against five men accused of running a multi-state trafficking ring. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging the following individuals:. Alexander Kolitsas, age 28, of Wolcott;. Bryant Bermudez, age...
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
2 more Plymouth School District employees arrested, accused of failing to report inappropriate touching
A third Plymouth School District employee has been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse.
Register Citizen
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Comments / 2