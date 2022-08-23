ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WellStack Appoints Industry Data Analytics Leader Nilesh Patil as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

WellStack, a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Nilesh Patil as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, where he will drive WellStack’s go-to-market strategy, solutions, and growth initiatives.

Nilesh Patil, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for WellStack. (Photo: Business Wire)

“WellStack is on journey of transforming data and analytics for healthcare payers, providers and data aggregators, and Nilesh is a proven leader with experience transforming data and analytics for numerous industries,” said Ravi Kalla, Founder and CEO for WellStack. “As WellStack continues to penetrate core segments, introduce new products, and expand offerings across the healthcare lifecycle, Nilesh will play a key role in our accelerated go-to-market strategy, and we are confident he will only help strengthen WellStack’s position as the next-generation data company for healthcare.”

With over two decades of experience, Nilesh has been very successful in strategizing go-to-market, solutioning and growing organizations topline. His innovative approach has helped multiple healthcare organizations achieve data and digital technology solutions. Before joining WellStack, Nilesh was Chief Data Strategy Officer at emids leading the analytics business across healthcare and life sciences.

“I’m proud to join WellStack and help healthcare organizations break down data barriers,” noted Nilesh Patil. “With a focus on digital transformation, healthcare organizations are in critical need of democratizing data and accelerating the analytics incentive. We have a solution that is changing the way the healthcare industry thinks about data and analytics.”

About WellStack

WellStack offers healthcare organizations a modern, out-of-the-box data ecosystem that creates a single source of truth necessary for enterprise-wide decision-making. With a low-code/no-code approach, WellStack democratizes healthcare data and accelerates analytics by providing multi-channel data access to decision-makers, analysts, and researchers with varying technical skills. This strategy helps organizations maximize resource utilization by simplifying report development and analysis, resulting in a jumpstart on their data science journey with the flexibility to innovate and scale to meet future demands. Learn more at www.WellStack.ai.

