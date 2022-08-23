ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program

Pat and Rob in Waikiki in 1975.Image via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer

As soon as they saw each other for the first time, they felt a powerful pull. 

“I was bedazzled,” said Rob. 

Both were in a relationship, but soon they realized there was something unavoidable between them. They broke up with their partners and later kissed for the first time, just before parting for winter break. 

During their second semester together, they knew they wanted to marry each other. They got engaged but had to part ways for their senior year. Pat was in West Chester and Rob was in Hawaii. The couple wrote 23-page long love letters every day until they were together again. 

They married in 1976. Pat started working at East Goshen Elementary while Rob joined Lukens Steel. They moved into their Glenmoore home in 1984, where they raised their two sons. They are still living there as happily as ever and recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. 

Read more about the couple in the Philadelphia Inquirer

