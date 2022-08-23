ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RolGV_0hSHWVHg00

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system , which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose.

As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6Gnj_0hSHWVHg00
Screenshot from California High-Speed Rail

“With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards.

“We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJJBF_0hSHWVHg00
Workers tying rebar cage. Photo courtesy of California High-Speed Rail

With the new approval, the SF-to-San Jose section is now “shovel ready” as soon as funding becomes available. Construction has already begun along 119 miles of the route in California’s Central Valley, a stretch which is expected to become operational by 2028. The stretch from San Francisco to Los Angeles is projected for completion by 2033.

The bullet train would travel up to 220 miles an hour, making the journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under 3 hours. Additional expansions are projected north as far as Sacramento and south as far as San Diego, with up to 24 stations along nearly 800 miles. The project has been estimated to cost between $63 billion to $98 billion. You can learn more about the facts and figures here.

Visit the California High-Speed Rail Authority website to keep up with California’s advances in public transportation for the future.

Featured image: Courtesy of California High Speed Rail

See also: This floating park is a paradise amid SF’s skyscrapers

Comments / 15

Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

Billions and billions with nothing to show for it, where did the money go ❓

Reply(1)
8
1234
3d ago

JOKE! gonna cost us millions just to remove the graffiti from this concrete paperweight.

Reply
5
Z E E E
3d ago

would make a lots of sense to make it between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce Transit Center#Millbrae Sfo#San Jose Diridon Station
Secret SF

70 Fun Kid-Friendly Activities To Enjoy In And Around San Francisco

We’re lucky to live in a city with countless activities and attractions for both kids and adults. Whether you’re a parent looking for a fun new kid-friendly event on weekends, or a babysitter hoping to switch up your shift, these activities are fail-safe ways to keep the young’uns entertained. We’ve done our best to include prices and locations, but be sure to read more about each activity on its respective website for more specific information about visiting with kids. Here’s a summary of our list to point you in the right direction: $44-58, ages 5+ (recommended 13+), San Francisco Start off embarking on a mysterious sleep study at Hawkins Lab, and then make your way through a 1-hour immersive experience with groundbreaking special effects. After, head back to the ’80s at Mix-Tape with recreations of Scoops Ahoy, Family Video, the Palace Arcade and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
CONCORD, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
595
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy