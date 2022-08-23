Read full article on original website
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office...
Fort Valley Police: Fugutive arrested in connection to a teen homicide victim
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The suspect in a Fort Valley homicide has been arrested. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says Daquan Williams was arrested at a home Sunday morning by the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Williams was wanted for aggravated assault in...
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za'Quon Brown.
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
12 Georgia residents face charges relating to suspected armed drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around […]
Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night. 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m. Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road...
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
