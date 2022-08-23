ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges

EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
41nbc.com

$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
41nbc.com

Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
wgxa.tv

Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
13WMAZ

Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
13WMAZ

12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
WRBL News 3

12 Georgia residents face charges relating to suspected armed drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around […]
13WMAZ

Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — Update:. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night. 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m. Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road...
msn.com

Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting

A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
wgxa.tv

Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
wgxa.tv

2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot in Macon after someone shoots at his house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone fired multiple shots at a house on Jeffersonville Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a 40-year-old man inside the house was shot once from gunfire. He is being treated at a local hospital. No one else was hurt.
MACON, GA

