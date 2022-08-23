ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting Saturday, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a 10-year-old was injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston on Saturday. Officers are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Jackson Street, near Hanover Street in the Eastside neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and provided aid on scene...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted after kidnapping own daughter arrested

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for kidnapping his daughter, 7, and running from law enforcement for days has been apprehended. The Hanahan Police Department announced Christopher Constine was located and arrested on Sunday. But few details about his arrest were provided. Following a call to law enforcement regarding a domestic assault, Constine and […]
HANAHAN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Cars
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Street Parking
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy