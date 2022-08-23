Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting Saturday, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a 10-year-old was injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston on Saturday. Officers are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Jackson Street, near Hanover Street in the Eastside neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and provided aid on scene...
WLTX.com
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue […]
Man wanted after kidnapping own daughter arrested
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for kidnapping his daughter, 7, and running from law enforcement for days has been apprehended. The Hanahan Police Department announced Christopher Constine was located and arrested on Sunday. But few details about his arrest were provided. Following a call to law enforcement regarding a domestic assault, Constine and […]
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
South Carolina deputies arrest man hiding in wall after hourslong standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a […]
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency. News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville Fire Department starts GoFundMe for firefighter injured in motorcycle crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It was on August 14 when firefighter Tremaine Gibbs was riding his motorcycle on Ashley Phosphate Road and a car pulled out, giving him no time to react. Brandon Browder- an Engineer alongside Gibbs- decided to start a GoFundMe to help his family during his...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
abcnews4.com
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
Victim’s family in deadly NCPD officer-involved crash seeking justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash in North Charleston is calling for justice. Raudnesia Waring died on July 5th when authorities said a North Charleston Police Officer crashed into her car at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue. She was 24 years old. On […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
abcnews4.com
SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
Coroner: Missing woman found in river died of gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Friday released the cause of death for a missing woman whose body was found one week ago in the marsh near James Island. Megan Rich was last seen August 12 on James Island. Her family and friends said that it was unlike her to disappear without […]
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
