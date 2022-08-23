This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO