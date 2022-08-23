ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sitelinesb.com

The Palms Building in Carpinteria Is Being Turned Into a Hotel

As if the proposed Surfliner Inn in downtown Carpinteria didn’t already have residents all riled up, now another hotel two blocks away is in the works. Local developer Miramar Group (Kim’s Service Dept., Waterline, Los Arcos) is buying 801 Linden Avenue, the building previously home to The Palms restaurant, with plans to convert it into a 17-room hotel. The ground-floor bar/restaurant will be operated by Good Lion Hospitality (Good Lion, Test Pilot, Shaker Mill, et al). Miramar and Good Lion Hospitality had been working on a similar-size hotel on State Street, adjacent to Paseo Nuevo, before deciding to put it on the market. They’ll be issuing a release soon, which may have more details.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Hawthorne & Santa Barbara — August 27, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Cozy Cottagecore in Santa Barbara

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 21, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. If you’ve been following my columns for awhile, you’ll know that I live in a small house. I...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Developments#Affordable Housing#Commercial Building#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Kirby Morgan Dive Systems#Canadian#Spanish
History News Network

The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County

Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Uncorked Will Close Next Month

••• Uncorked announced that next month will be its last: “It was a bittersweet decision to close, but we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up! We’ll tell you more about it in the next week or so. […] Lastly we are still open for about another month and are still doing our fantastic new dinner concept. Join us for one of the best dinners in Santa Barbara, a wine-paired seven-course all-seafood dinner.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kvta.com

We're Having A Heat Wave (Wed-Sun) In Parts Of Ventura County

Expect a heat wave for most of Ventura County Wednesday through next weekend. Areas like the Ojai Valley, Fillmore, Piru, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and Santa Paula will reach the upper '90s to more than 100 degrees. Inland coastal areas like Camarillo, and the inland areas of Ventura and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mountain lion killed by vehicle near Ojai

OJAI — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California, early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The two-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County,...
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party

On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
MONTECITO, CA
visitventuraca.com

Where Are the Best Views in Ventura and the Channel Islands?

Ventura and the Channel Islands are filled with memorable views. See, smell, taste, and feel the joy. This world is filled with iconic views. From the Eiffel Tower. From the rim of the Grand Canyon. From atop Everest. From the street beneath Gal Gadot’s hotel balcony. But let’s be...
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy