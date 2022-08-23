Read full article on original website
sitelinesb.com
The Palms Building in Carpinteria Is Being Turned Into a Hotel
As if the proposed Surfliner Inn in downtown Carpinteria didn’t already have residents all riled up, now another hotel two blocks away is in the works. Local developer Miramar Group (Kim’s Service Dept., Waterline, Los Arcos) is buying 801 Linden Avenue, the building previously home to The Palms restaurant, with plans to convert it into a 17-room hotel. The ground-floor bar/restaurant will be operated by Good Lion Hospitality (Good Lion, Test Pilot, Shaker Mill, et al). Miramar and Good Lion Hospitality had been working on a similar-size hotel on State Street, adjacent to Paseo Nuevo, before deciding to put it on the market. They’ll be issuing a release soon, which may have more details.
Daily Nexus
IVFP’s “No Open Container” campaign returns to Isla Vista
With fall quarter around the corner, Isla Vista Foot Patrol is preparing for a “No Open Container” campaign to educate incoming students on the Santa Barbara County ordinance that bans open containers from public areas of the community. “Each year we have a new group of residents living...
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Hawthorne & Santa Barbara — August 27, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Cozy Cottagecore in Santa Barbara
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 21, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. If you’ve been following my columns for awhile, you’ll know that I live in a small house. I...
The City of Santa Maria continues its 2022 Free Concerts in the Park Series with Brass Factory
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks continues its 2022 Free Concerts in the Park Series with live music from Brass Factory this Sunday, Aug. 28. The post The City of Santa Maria continues its 2022 Free Concerts in the Park Series with Brass Factory appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A mural celebrating diversity is being created in Santa Barbara
Music is playing, the sun is shining and a group of artists and students are painting a colorful mural on a wall. It’s a simple scene of joy – but one which we might have taken for granted until two and a half years ago. Now, here at...
Sick sea lions are being reported through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties
Domoic acid toxicosis isn’t anything new to the Central Coast. The first case of domoic acid in California sea lions was first discovered by The Marine Mammal Center back in 1998.
Daily Nexus
Timeline: Historic housing shortage leaves students waiting for additional campus housing to be built
As the 2022-23 academic year approaches, the UC Santa Barbara community continues to grapple with the housing shortage that has affected the campus community for years and has left many students houseless or struggling to find housing during the 2021-22 school year. UCSB re-introduces temporary housing program. UCSB’s Conference &...
History News Network
The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County
Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
sitelinesb.com
Uncorked Will Close Next Month
••• Uncorked announced that next month will be its last: “It was a bittersweet decision to close, but we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up! We’ll tell you more about it in the next week or so. […] Lastly we are still open for about another month and are still doing our fantastic new dinner concept. Join us for one of the best dinners in Santa Barbara, a wine-paired seven-course all-seafood dinner.”
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
pacbiztimes.com
State funds more than 100 units in Ventura County with anti-homelessness grants
New funding from Sacramento will help convert a motel in Thousand Oaks to housing for homeless people and buildings at Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families to housing for at-risk former foster youth, adding more than 100 units of supportive housing in Ventura County. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $694...
kvta.com
We're Having A Heat Wave (Wed-Sun) In Parts Of Ventura County
Expect a heat wave for most of Ventura County Wednesday through next weekend. Areas like the Ojai Valley, Fillmore, Piru, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and Santa Paula will reach the upper '90s to more than 100 degrees. Inland coastal areas like Camarillo, and the inland areas of Ventura and...
Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A warm workweek, followed by a slight cooling trend
We owe the cooler temperatures to a week trough ushering in morning low clouds from the Pacific Northwest with onshore gradients keeping that marine layer thicker over Saturday and Sunday.
Antelope Valley Press
Mountain lion killed by vehicle near Ojai
OJAI — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California, early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The two-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitventuraca.com
Where Are the Best Views in Ventura and the Channel Islands?
Ventura and the Channel Islands are filled with memorable views. See, smell, taste, and feel the joy. This world is filled with iconic views. From the Eiffel Tower. From the rim of the Grand Canyon. From atop Everest. From the street beneath Gal Gadot’s hotel balcony. But let’s be...
