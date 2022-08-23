Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day

National Dog Day is right around the corner. If you find yourself doing a donut run this weekend, keep an eye out for a special snack: Krispy Kreme donut dog treats.

The national food chain is celebrating the holiday with a special line of dog treats created especially for our furry friends. Inspired by their classic pastries, the flavors include strawberry iced with sprinkles and even a chocolate look-alike donut. These treats look so good, that you might try one yourself.

I ‘Donut’ Believe It!

The treats are a collaboration with Huds & Toke , an Australian-based artisan dog treat company. While they may look the same, these donut dog treats are made with pups in mind. As such, the treats are baked, not fried, and made with quality ingredients, including carob as a substitute for chocolate.

This is the first time Krispy Kreme is releasing these special treats for our special dogs, and the treats will only be available through the holiday. Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, spoke to Business Wire , saying:

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat. On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Besides the decadent treats, Krispy Kreme will also have limited-edition bandanas for pups. Featuring a special dog pattern printed on red fabric, the stylish neckwear will be available at participating locations as long as supplies last.

Every Dog Gets Their Day

For dog parents, every day is a reason to celebrate our pups. From the companionship and cuddles they give to the laughs we get from their antics, our dogs are such special parts of our families. If you’re thinking of making this Dog Day a memorable one, we have plenty of ideas for you to show your dog how special they are.

And if you’re considering getting a group of furry friends together for a party, don’t worry: we have you covered .

The post Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day appeared first on DogTime .