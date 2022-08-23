ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

DA: Over 70% of offenders released on $0 bail in one California county were re-arrested

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

People released from jail under Yolo County’s “$0 bail” policy went on to be re-arrested 70% of the time, according to a new report released by the District Attorney’s Office.

In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Judicial Council took the step of imposing a statewide emergency bail schedule , ending the requirement of cash bail for low-level offenders in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus among inmates.

The order set bail at $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-level felony charges. The emergency order was lifted in June 2020, though individual counties were permitted to make their own decisions on whether to keep $0 bail in place.

Yolo County opted to keep the measure in place until June 2021.

As a result, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig’s office conducted an analysis of those re-arrests while the policy was in place.

Out of 595 people who were released on $0 bail during that period, 420 were re-arrested, with 123 of them arrested for violent crimes, with charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and domestic violence.

That included Marcus Trull, a 22-year-old who was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two dead in Old Sacramento in July 2021. He was released from jail in Yolo County but failed to appear to face felony charges of possessing a loaded gun and possessing a concealed gun in connection with an April 2020 case. Trull also failed to appear in Sacramento Superior Court for two charges in an October 2020 DUI case.

Trull remains in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail as he awaits a plea hearing Sept. 20 in the Old Sacramento case with co-defendant Cedric Salcedo, according to court records.

“When over 70% of the people released under mandated $0 bail policies go on to commit additional crimes, including violent offenses such as robbery and murder, there is simply no rational public safety-related basis to continue such a practice post-pandemic, especially in light of the increasing violent crime rates across California,” Reisig said in a statement.

The study comes nearly a year after a bill requiring judges to consider a defendant’s ability to pay when setting cash bail was shelved in the aftermath of the slaying of Land Park resident Mary Kate Tibbitts . The defendant in that case, Troy Davis, had been out of jail on his own recognizance for an auto theft charge, and had failed to appear in court for a subsequent hearing.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Yolo County, CA
Local
California Government
Yolo County, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Davis
SFGate

For 2nd time in 2 years, Newsom considers decriminalizing jaywalking

A new attempt to decriminalize jaywalking is being considered by Gov. Newsom after approval by the Assembly last week. The Freedom to Walk Act, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D--San Francisco), would prevent police from stopping jaywalkers, except in certain circumstances. Ting said in a statement that stops for jaywalking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Domestic Violence#Crime Rates
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

28K+
Followers
676
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy