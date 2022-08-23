BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another $500,000 has been awarded to Erie County to help fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Friday that the federal grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition. He said the goal is to make sure the county, and all first responders, have the resources to help people.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO