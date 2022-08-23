ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

University District families receive free backpacks full of school supplies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents of Buffalo's University District had the opportunity to get free backpacks full of school supplies on Sunday. Buffalo Common Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt hosted the eighth annual giveaway at the Martha Mitchell Community Center. He said the event is a chance to make sure kids in the community have everything they need when they go back to school.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools get ready to use real-time bus tracking app

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talked about getting young people back to school in September during his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. He discussed bussing with Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and how the district will use the FirstView Bus Tracking app. Parents can download it on smart devices to track where a bus is in real time.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo Irish Festival puts heritage on full display

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Buffalo Irish Center with a "Culture Circle." The second annual Culture Circle program featured free workshops, trivia, showcases, and jam sessions with festival main stage performers. Organizers said this year's Irish festival is going to...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Brady
2 On Your Side

Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown announces plans to build 2 new splash pads

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor said Friday the city plans to build two new splash pads: one at Allen Park, and the other at Jackson-Taylor Park. The city council will get a look at the designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input at the meetings.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Cancer Treatment#Medical Services#General Health#The Head Neck Surgery
2 On Your Side

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga Sunday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call. Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
2 On Your Side

Heat Advisory for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Much of WNY will make a run at 90 degrees Monday afternoon. Coupled with high humidity levels some areas it may feel like the mid 90s. As usual the warmest parts of the area will be across the Niagara Frontier. A Heat Advisory has been issued...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy