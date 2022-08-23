Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
University District families receive free backpacks full of school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents of Buffalo's University District had the opportunity to get free backpacks full of school supplies on Sunday. Buffalo Common Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt hosted the eighth annual giveaway at the Martha Mitchell Community Center. He said the event is a chance to make sure kids in the community have everything they need when they go back to school.
Free sports physicals for students being Seneca-Babcock Community Center Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo is hosting a free clinic for students in grades K-12 that need sports physicals. Under the supervision of physician volunteers from UB and the community, parents whose children are playing sports this year can take advantage of free sports physicals at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Erie County will receive $500K to help fight the opioid epidemic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another $500,000 has been awarded to Erie County to help fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Friday that the federal grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition. He said the goal is to make sure the county, and all first responders, have the resources to help people.
Buffalo Public Schools get ready to use real-time bus tracking app
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talked about getting young people back to school in September during his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. He discussed bussing with Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and how the district will use the FirstView Bus Tracking app. Parents can download it on smart devices to track where a bus is in real time.
Community helping kids prepare for return to school with free backpacks, supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer break is almost over and kids across Western New York are getting ready to go back to school. At Buffalo Public Schools, students head back to class in just over a week. This year, we are seeing the community take on the responsibility of making...
Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
South Buffalo Irish Festival puts heritage on full display
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Buffalo Irish Center with a "Culture Circle." The second annual Culture Circle program featured free workshops, trivia, showcases, and jam sessions with festival main stage performers. Organizers said this year's Irish festival is going to...
Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
Jamestown announces plans to build 2 new splash pads
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor said Friday the city plans to build two new splash pads: one at Allen Park, and the other at Jackson-Taylor Park. The city council will get a look at the designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input at the meetings.
31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence celebrated in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center welcomed people Sunday for a celebration of their culture and the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence. But local organizations also took the chance to raise awareness about some of the needs the community still has right now. "We know that they're...
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
Bella Kids pop-up consignment event returns to Transitown Plaza on Friday
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bella Kids seasonal pop-up sale is returning to the Transitown Plaza this week just in time for back-to-school shopping. According to event organizers, Bella Kids is Western New York's largest pop-up children's consignment event. The pop-up sale not only gives Western New Yorkers the chance...
Emergency clean-up underway at Scajaquada Creek Harbor for coal tar discharge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People are being asked to avoid contact with water at Scajaquada Creek Harbor and not to consumer fish caught in those waters because of coal tar and other substances in the water. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Friday that clean-up efforts...
'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga Sunday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call. Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.
Heat Advisory for parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Much of WNY will make a run at 90 degrees Monday afternoon. Coupled with high humidity levels some areas it may feel like the mid 90s. As usual the warmest parts of the area will be across the Niagara Frontier. A Heat Advisory has been issued...
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
