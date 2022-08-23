ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Benton holds off Park City to open 1-0

PARK CITY — Fort Benton withstood a fourth-quarter rally from Park City, as the Longhorns picked up a win on the road Saturday, 42-28. Holding a 22-16 lead after three quarters, the Longhorns extended it to 30-16 on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cade Ball. Park City's Stockton Zimdars took the ensuing kickoff back, though, to trim the lead back to 30-22.
Class AA roundup: Missoula Sentinel extends streak to 22 with another win over Billings West

BILLINGS — New year, same result in the cross-state rivalry between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West. In a rematch of the past two Class AA state championship games — both won by Sentinel — the Spartans again toppled West 24-21 on Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium to extend their winning streak to 22 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season. It was Sentinel’s fourth win over the Bears in that stretch.
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area

AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Victim of road rage shooting dies

BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
City asking for your help to find stolen Firefighter gear

The City of Billings and Billings Fire is asking for the public’s help in getting stolen firefighting gear returned – no questions asked. The items were stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning in Billings from a personal vehicle. Look at the items inside of this big...
Billings man charged for downtown shooting

26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
