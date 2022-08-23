Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Fort Benton holds off Park City to open 1-0
PARK CITY — Fort Benton withstood a fourth-quarter rally from Park City, as the Longhorns picked up a win on the road Saturday, 42-28. Holding a 22-16 lead after three quarters, the Longhorns extended it to 30-16 on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cade Ball. Park City's Stockton Zimdars took the ensuing kickoff back, though, to trim the lead back to 30-22.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Lockwood plays first varsity game, but Billings Central wins big
BILLINGS — Friday was a night of firsts for Lockwood. It was nothing new for Billings Central. Perennial contender Central rudely welcomed the Lions to the Class A football scene with a 42-6 victory at Herb Klindt Field. It was Lockwood’s inaugural varsity game since the high school opened its doors in 2019.
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: Missoula Sentinel extends streak to 22 with another win over Billings West
BILLINGS — New year, same result in the cross-state rivalry between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West. In a rematch of the past two Class AA state championship games — both won by Sentinel — the Spartans again toppled West 24-21 on Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium to extend their winning streak to 22 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season. It was Sentinel’s fourth win over the Bears in that stretch.
Dog adoption event in Billings looks to find animals their perfect homes
Every year communities around Montana are overrun with wild dogs, many of which are malnourished, and sometimes can become dangerous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
yourbigsky.com
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition in Billings, suspect flees
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound on Division and Lewis Avenue in Billings early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled on foot. The 49-year-old victim was transported to...
Traffic Stops in Billings Heights After Accident Involving Pickup
An accident at a busy intersection in Billings on Tuesday afternoon (8/23) caused injuries and tied up traffic for several hours. According to a social media post on the Billings Firefighters' Twitter page, crews responded just after 3 pm to Main Street and East Airport Road to an accident with injuries.
Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident
Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.
Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KULR8
Victim of road rage shooting dies
BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
yourbigsky.com
City asking for your help to find stolen Firefighter gear
The City of Billings and Billings Fire is asking for the public’s help in getting stolen firefighting gear returned – no questions asked. The items were stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning in Billings from a personal vehicle. Look at the items inside of this big...
Billings Police Arrest 13-Year-Old on Multiple Charges After Shooting
A teenage boy was arrested by Billings Police early this morning (Sunday) following a shooting in a northside neighborhood. According to the social media post on @BillingsPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 3:44 am Sunday (8/21) in the 2100 block of Burnstead Drive. When BPD officers arrived on...
yourbigsky.com
Billings man charged for downtown shooting
26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
KULR8
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
Comments / 1