BILLINGS — New year, same result in the cross-state rivalry between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West. In a rematch of the past two Class AA state championship games — both won by Sentinel — the Spartans again toppled West 24-21 on Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium to extend their winning streak to 22 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season. It was Sentinel’s fourth win over the Bears in that stretch.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO