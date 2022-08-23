ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

fox9.com

Mall of America shooting suspects return to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The two men wanted in a shooting at the Mall of America earlier this month, who were later arrested in Chicago, are now back in Minnesota. Hennepin County Jail records show 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult

(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck claims with a wink to be "bad to the bone." Its co-owner, and self-proclaimed "Chief Mother Clucker," is Soulaire Allerai, 65, of Minnetonka. Witty puns notwithstanding, Bad Rooster and Allerai filed a lawsuit against two sisters for defamation and civil conspiracy after...
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota. Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report. At the scene, officers found...
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

5 tornadoes confirmed across Dakota County, Ramsey County

St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 5 tornadoes touched down in the Twin Cities metro Saturday night. More severe weather is in the forecast Sunday night, with a tornado watch until midnight. Track storms live with us at fox9.com/live. A tornado in Ramsey County...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 61 at 494 leaves 2 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near I-494 in Newport, Minnesota. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man and woman were riding on a Harley northbound on Highway 61 when it veered off the road and rolled into the grass area off the highway. Troopers say both people on the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon and 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon, were killed in the crash.
NEWPORT, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Baby and toddler among 3 dead in head-on Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man, a toddler and a baby have died following a head-on crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota. A third child is in critical condition at the hospital and a woman is in serious condition. According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, those five individuals...
HAM LAKE, MN
fox9.com

MOA robbery attempts end in arrest of man, rifle apprehended

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America. At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Boil water advisory issued in Andover, Minn.

ANDOVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - City officials in Andover, Minnesota have issued a boil water advisory for residents that use municipal water after an incident Sunday morning. Officials say the Andover water system suffered an equipment failure that caused a loss of pressure. As a result, the water might not be safe to drink on Sunday.
ANDOVER, MN

