fox9.com
Mall of America shooting suspects return to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The two men wanted in a shooting at the Mall of America earlier this month, who were later arrested in Chicago, are now back in Minnesota. Hennepin County Jail records show 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening.
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck claims with a wink to be "bad to the bone." Its co-owner, and self-proclaimed "Chief Mother Clucker," is Soulaire Allerai, 65, of Minnetonka. Witty puns notwithstanding, Bad Rooster and Allerai filed a lawsuit against two sisters for defamation and civil conspiracy after...
fox9.com
Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota. Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report. At the scene, officers found...
fox9.com
Survey crews working to determine if tornado touched down in east metro
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the east Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. The National Weather Service tells FOX 9 they will have crews to...
fox9.com
5 tornadoes confirmed across Dakota County, Ramsey County
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 5 tornadoes touched down in the Twin Cities metro Saturday night. More severe weather is in the forecast Sunday night, with a tornado watch until midnight. Track storms live with us at fox9.com/live. A tornado in Ramsey County...
fox9.com
9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
fox9.com
Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were...
fox9.com
Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 61 at 494 leaves 2 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near I-494 in Newport, Minnesota. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man and woman were riding on a Harley northbound on Highway 61 when it veered off the road and rolled into the grass area off the highway. Troopers say both people on the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon and 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon, were killed in the crash.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
fox9.com
Cannon Falls police ask for help as they investigate abduction, high speed chase
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help as detectives piece together a possible abduction of a woman in Minneapolis that ended when she escaped in Cannon Falls, and police arrested the suspect in Faribault after a high-speed chase. Cannon Falls police say at 10:48...
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD warns of robberies in Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say thieves in two neighborhoods south of downtown have been targeting people getting in and out of their vehicles. In a warning issued on Friday, the department is warning residents in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods to take some simple precautions to avoid being victimized.
fox9.com
Baby and toddler among 3 dead in head-on Ham Lake crash
HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man, a toddler and a baby have died following a head-on crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota. A third child is in critical condition at the hospital and a woman is in serious condition. According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, those five individuals...
fox9.com
Car catches fire after crash in Shakopee
Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Story: https://bit.ly/3dRJba4.
fox9.com
MOA robbery attempts end in arrest of man, rifle apprehended
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America. At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.
fox9.com
Boil water advisory issued in Andover, Minn.
ANDOVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - City officials in Andover, Minnesota have issued a boil water advisory for residents that use municipal water after an incident Sunday morning. Officials say the Andover water system suffered an equipment failure that caused a loss of pressure. As a result, the water might not be safe to drink on Sunday.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in North St. Paul apartment fire
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in North St. Paul have arrested a man in connection to the death of woman who was found dead in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities say police and fire units responded to the fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m.
