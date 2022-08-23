MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near I-494 in Newport, Minnesota. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man and woman were riding on a Harley northbound on Highway 61 when it veered off the road and rolled into the grass area off the highway. Troopers say both people on the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon and 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon, were killed in the crash.

NEWPORT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO