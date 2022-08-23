ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Follow live updates of Hagerstown's Little League game

By Pal-Item staff reports
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. – Pal-Item sports reporter Zach Piatt will have live updates throughout today's Little League World Series game between Indiana – Hagerstown – and Pennsylvania.

Hagerstown must win today in order to stay alive, having lost in extra innings Monday, 5-2, against Tennessee.

Hagerstown’s next game is at 3 p.m. today against Team Mid-Atlantic from Pennsylvania. With a win, the Tigers will play the winner of Texas and Iowa Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Follow live updates of Hagerstown's Little League game

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested

This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
869
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy