buckrail.com
Rec Center closed today, tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning today, the Rec Center will be closed for two days for routine maintenance. The closure will allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection. The Rec Center will reopen to the public with regular hours on Wednesday,...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Construction underway for Snow King’s new observatory
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction for the new, and first-of-its-kind planetarium and observatory atop, Snow King Mountain is underway. It is the first observatory at the top of a ski area in North America and the first public education-focused observatory with a one-meter telescope. The facility will also include an eight-meter digital planetarium with capacity for 30, a classroom/theater space, galleries with interactive exhibits and event space.
buckrail.com
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 21-27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Weekend! We’re officially headed into the last week of summer. But as always, things are moving and grooving in the valley.
buckrail.com
TCSAR responds to two callouts yesterday, busiest year in history
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue released information this afternoon about two, almost simultaneous callouts yesterday, Aug. 25. The agency responded to a number of callouts last weekend as well. Yesterday’s callouts make six calls for help in the span of seven days. “This has been...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge
DRIGGS, Idaho — Attention! You need Sarge in your life!. Sarge is a young pointer mix with lots of energy. He will make a wonderful exercise partner and enjoys being social with other dogs. He was recently transferred to PAWS of Teton Valley from the Idaho Falls shelter due...
buckrail.com
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders deliver Grateful Grass
JACKSON, Wyo. — Since 2008, Keller Williams has been shredding Grateful Dead music with some of the top instrumentalists in progressive bluegrass. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass now features The Hillbenders, following a tradition that has also staged The Keels, Jeff Austin, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Vince Herman. Through...
buckrail.com
Local authorities seek help identifying burglary suspects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is looking for two suspects involved in a set of crimes that occurred on Tuesday. Both JPD and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of auto burglaries and stolen credit/debit cards from vehicles on Aug. 23. At the...
Post Register
Bonneville County woman reportedly threatened roommate with knife
A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly threatened her roommate with a knife. Marilyn Jones, 65, denied that she threatened the victim when questioned by police, but admitted she held the knife and pointed it at the victim during an argument.
svinews.com
Names released in Thayne pedestrian fatalities
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the identities of the two men who died after being hit by a car while crossing Highway 89 in Thayne. Phillip Pinnei, 59, of Thayne and James Garnet Booher Jr., 57, also of Thayne, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The accident took...
eastidahonews.com
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
