Winterville, NC

Winterville Watermelon Festival returns for 37th year

By Emily Cervarich
 5 days ago

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The legendary 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off Thursday. The four-day event will be packed with fun for the whole family.

Check out the full schedule of events.

Festival goers can expect amusement rides, food and craft vendors, live music, parade, an 80s night, beer garden, car show and more. Of course, you can’t forget the watermelon eating contest!

The festival will run through Sunday:

Thursday and Friday from 6-10 p.m. each day

Saturday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

Visitors can also check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up throughout the festival. Food vendors will serve watermelon treats as well as classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs and corndogs.

The festival is free to attend, however, tickets are required for Sunday night’s Watermelon Jam musical event that concludes the four-day event.

