Read full article on original website
Related
usm.edu
FY22 Sees History Made Through Private Philanthropy
Through the support of private philanthropy of more than 2,800 University of Southern Mississippi (USM) alumni and friends, gifts made through the USM Foundation totaled more than $16.9 million, including approximately $16.3 million in outright gifts and pledges and more than $680,000 in planned gifts. More than $12 million was...
usm.edu
USM Online MBA Program Receives Impressive Ranking
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has received a No. 8 ranking for Best Online MBA Programs in the South by online resource guide Fortune Education. No other Mississippi college or university is ranked in the top 30. The Top-10 ranking marks a significant jump for USM, which was ranked...
usm.edu
USM’s Shin Chosen for AEJMC/ASJMC Institute for Diverse Leadership
Dr. Jae-Hwa Shin, a faculty member in The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) College of Arts and Sciences, was selected as a 2022-23 fellow for the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) and Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication’s (ASJMC) Institute for Diverse Leadership (IDL), one of only eight chosen for this distinction.
usm.edu
Graduate School Announces Fall 2022 Programming
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Graduate School has a full slate of events and professional development programs lined up for the fall 2022 semester for new and returning graduate students in support of their academic and career goals. Graduate School Open House – Wednesday, August 31, 11 a.m. –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle....
Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
WDAM-TV
SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has been served by SkyWest Airlines for the past eight years. Hattiesburg-Laurel Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday he expects that relationship to continue “for the foreseeable future.”. SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, serves the Pine Belt with twice-daily...
Picayune Item
Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s courtroom. Special Agents from...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
impact601.com
Firework mishap in Rustin Community results in adult male suffering a critical injury
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of a adult male who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a residence on Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community. The adult male victim and a female victim, who was later discovered to be...
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
Hattiesburg neighbors want fix to flood issues
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Poor drainage in Hattiesburg left plenty of standing water along roadways following Wednesday’s storm. A day after heavy rainfall in Hattiesburg, people said their area floods every time it rains. “I’ve been at this property here for the past six years, and every time it rains, it floods like this. It […]
Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores
Police are warning the public about reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts in Mississippi department stores. The Hattiesburg Police issued the following warning on Facebook:. “The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to make the public aware of several reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping...
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
Comments / 0