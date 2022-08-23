Read full article on original website
Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
KRQE News 13
Early showers south, dry and warm elsewhere
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple of degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs climbed into the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. Some areas with higher terrain south and west saw some afternoon storm activity, mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
kanw.com
Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without 'R'
ALBUQUERQUE, N,M. (AP) — It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes. A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the "R." People called and emailed the department to...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
How did the pandemic change traffic patterns in Albuquerque?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the lifting of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, Albuquerque drivers returned to the roads, new data from the Mid-Region Council of Governments shows. But some intersections have more traffic than before the pandemic, while others have less traffic. So, what’s behind this? The Mid-Region Council of Governments (MRCOG) keeps tabs on traffic […]
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts on show for New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The first ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in New Mexico was held at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday night. BKFC 28 was full of local fighters, and they made sure to put on a show for their home crowd. Former MMA standout John Dodson was featured in the […]
FASHION Magazine |
Santa Fe Indian Market Celebrates 100 Years of Art, Fashion and Community
Style was on full display. Taking over the streets of downtown Santa Fe in white tents and technicolour outfits, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated 100 years this past weekend—and the event was filled to the brim with stunning displays of Indigenous art, fashion and culture. The New Mexican...
