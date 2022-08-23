ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Missing juvenile in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Emma Holmes who was reported missing on Aug 28. Holmes is 12 and was last seen walking away from her home last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue in Bradenton. Deputies say she left on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bradenton hotel Sunday, authorities say. Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on 57th Circle East just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCSO: Investigation underway after man dies at Crescent Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died at Crescent Beach over the weekend, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a drowning call at the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota Saturday afternoon and tried to help the victim, but he died at the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Webber Street#Sarasota Police
Mysuncoast.com

Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy