2 dead after Ferrari, sedan collide head-on in Pinellas Park
Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night.
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Missing juvenile in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Emma Holmes who was reported missing on Aug 28. Holmes is 12 and was last seen walking away from her home last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue in Bradenton. Deputies say she left on...
Sarasota man is killed after pulling out a firearm on deputies and woman
A man is killed after reportedly pulling out a firearm on deputies who responded to a call in reference to a man threatening a woman at a home in Sarasota.
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bradenton hotel Sunday, authorities say. Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on 57th Circle East just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
SCSO: Investigation underway after man dies at Crescent Beach
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died at Crescent Beach over the weekend, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a drowning call at the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota Saturday afternoon and tried to help the victim, but he died at the scene.
Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
Man dies in Crescent Beach incident, Sarasota County deputies say
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a death at Crescent Beach Saturday afternoon.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Deputies Investigate Beach Drowning Death Of 76-Year-Old Florida Man
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota just after noon on Saturday for the report of a drowning. Deputies along with paramedics
Sarasota man dead after deputy-involved shooting
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said one man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota Sunday afternoon.
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
Have you seen Emma? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night in the Bradenton area. Emma Holmes was seen walking away on her own from her home on Harvard Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Man jumps into Little Manatee River after being ejected from car on I-75
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash and jumped into the Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another vehicle.
