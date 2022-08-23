Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
Albuquerque-owned gunshot detection system showing up in more schools across the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warning sirens are what you hear when a gunshot has been detected inside a school building. It’s all coming from a special security system created by an Albuquerque company called Eagl Technology to protect people from an active shooter. This unique indoor and outdoor gunshot detection system is in almost 80 schools across […]
16 arrested by Albuquerque police in plan to target shoplifters
Attorney General Balderas said he is pleased with the APD's operation because it will make Albuquerque safer.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
Man commits suicide in ICE custody in Torrance County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Brazilian man committed suicide while in the custody of ICE at the Torrance County Detention Center. This is according to the ACLU of New Mexico. They say Kesley Vial was detained and awaiting deportation. The ACLU claims his death is the result of abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE. Back in […]
How did the pandemic change traffic patterns in Albuquerque?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the lifting of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, Albuquerque drivers returned to the roads, new data from the Mid-Region Council of Governments shows. But some intersections have more traffic than before the pandemic, while others have less traffic. So, what’s behind this? The Mid-Region Council of Governments (MRCOG) keeps tabs on traffic […]
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts on show for New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The first ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in New Mexico was held at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday night. BKFC 28 was full of local fighters, and they made sure to put on a show for their home crowd. Former MMA standout John Dodson was featured in the […]
Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After New Mexico lifted the eviction moratorium this year, eviction notices started going up and it is impacting people living in mobile homes especially hard. According to New Mexico Legal Aid, they’ve been contacted by 83 clients facing evictions in just two months. In 2019, they had close to 100 clients the […]
Albuquerque city leaders address concerns over growing homelessness
It appears the City of Albuquerque is having a hard time tackling homeless camps, even more so after the closure of Coronado park. In a virtual city town hall meeting, Director of Solid Waste Management Matthew Whelan said the department is experiencing a shortage of workers.
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
