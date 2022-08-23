Read full article on original website
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
