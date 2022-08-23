Read full article on original website
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of Two People in LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, faces a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter, police said Friday. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was booked on two counts of...
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
Downey Man Faces Federal Charges in Girl’s Fentanyl Death
A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal officials said Friday.
Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner’s home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial. Marvin Magallanes was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of...
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of...
Stolen BMW Leads LAPD On Chase That Ends With Hollywood Crash
An allegedly stolen BMW led police on a dangerous high-speed chase Friday that ended with a crash in Hollywood. Officers spotted the BMW and began chasing it sometime after 6 p.m., according to ABC7. The chase ended with a crash into other vehicles at Sunset Boulevard and Wilton Place in...
Juvenile Arrested In Long Beach Shooting Back In July
A boy has been arrested in the attempted murder of a teenage woman back in July, Long Beach police announced Friday. The juvenile, a resident of Signal Hill whose name was not released because of his age, was being held without bail, police said. The attack took place around 11:45...
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery
A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said. The gunshot victim, taken to...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested
A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
Authorities Search for Missing Man in Long Beach
Authorities circulated a photo of a 74-year-old man suffering from medical conditions who went missing Sunday in Long Beach. Thomas Edward Morgan was last seen around 5:35 a.m. at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The department said Morgan was...
Authorities Investigate Death of Thousand Palms Man Found in Coachella
Authorities Friday were investigating a death of a Thousand Palms man whose body was found in Coachella Thursday morning. Jorge Camargo, 47, was found near Vista Del Norte and Grenache Lane around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He said a motorist drove by the area and saw Camargo’s body in the street. Deputies from the Thermal Station responded shortly after to an unknown trouble call.
Three People Killed In Fiery Santa Clarita Crash
A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others, according to a report. Firefighters put out the deadly vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol reported, and according to ABC7, three people died in the accident. Initial CHP reports indicated that only person had died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed.
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago. Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted July 1 of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim who survived. Salasmaria was given credit for 862 days in custody.
