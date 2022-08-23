Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella
Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
EverydayHealth.com
What Do Food Expiration Dates Actually Mean, and Should You Trust Them?
Grocery costs continue to rise nationwide in tandem with inflation. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes, food prices were more than 10 percent higher in June 2022 than in June 2021, leading to spikes in price tags on foods like bread, eggs, and meat. In response, consumers are...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
Diet for a hotter climate: five plants that could help feed the world
Over the course of human history, scientists believe that humans have cultivated more than 6,000 different plant species. But over time, farmers gravitated toward planting those with the largest yields. Today, just three crops – rice, wheat and corn – provide nearly half of the world’s calories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food
British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
Good News Network
Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought
What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
Are indoor vertical farms really ‘future-proofing agriculture’?
At a hyper-controlled indoor farm in industrial South San Francisco, four robots named John, Paul, George and Ringo carefully transfer seedlings from barcoded trays into 15-plus foot towers that are then hung vertically inside a 4,800 sq ft grow room. Inside the hygienic space, which is operated by the indoor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Burdensome environmental regulations are driving up the cost of fertilizer — and food
The recent run-up in food costs is the result of dry weather in much of the world and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But at least part of the increase in food prices is due to fertilizer shortages and higher prices for plant food. According to Bloomberg:. In Brazil, the...
USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife
PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
Biden rule would give organic chickens access to outdoors
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday proposed a U.S. rule requiring farms to give egg-laying chickens access to the outdoors in order to earn the label "organic," closing loopholes but potentially giving companies up to 15 years to comply.
US Futures Paint Gloomy Outlook For Fresh Trading Week As Data-Dependence Introduces Caution Ahead Of Key Main Street Readings, Fed Speeches
U.S. stocks look set to extent the losses from Friday. Caution could be the watchword ahead of key day releases, including Aug. jobs data, and Fed speeches scheduled for the week. The major U.S. index futures are notably lower on Monday, signaling that stocks may be carrying over the downward...
modernfarmer.com
USDA Invests $300 Million to Help Farmers Transition to Organic Production
In an effort to support farmers in the transition from conventional to organic farming, the USDA will invest $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. On the pathway to certified organic farming, growers are required to adopt organic practices—such as restricted inputs and a ban on synthetic pesticides—for at least 36 months before the crops can be considered for certification. During this often challenging time for farmers, the USDA’s new program, announced earlier this week, aims to support growers in hopes of strengthening the organic market.
adventure.com
The ground beneath our feet: Can regenerative farming save our food?
Certain things come to mind when we think about farming. Tractors, irrigation machinery, rows and rows of a single crop. But as the climate continues to change, the way that we grow food needs to change too. There’s a particular resounding quiet at White Buffalo Land Trust’s 1,000-acre farm. It’s...
Phys.org
New study finds a lower voice adds credibility to leadership, depending on gender
Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, was famously suspected to have lowered her voice in an attempt to add more credibility to her billionaire con game. But did this low voice actually hurt her or help her in the business world?. A new study reveals the effect of pitch...
Airplane business class doors offer new levels of privacy. Here's why they might not be a good idea
Turn left on entering the plane and there's a dilemma swirling around the expensive seats: Do biz class passengers need privacy doors or are they a waste of space and weight?
Comments / 2