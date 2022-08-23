ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
EverydayHealth.com

What Do Food Expiration Dates Actually Mean, and Should You Trust Them?

Grocery costs continue to rise nationwide in tandem with inflation. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes, food prices were more than 10 percent higher in June 2022 than in June 2021, leading to spikes in price tags on foods like bread, eggs, and meat. In response, consumers are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food

British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Good News Network

Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought

What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife

PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
MAINE STATE
Reuters

Biden rule would give organic chickens access to outdoors

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday proposed a U.S. rule requiring farms to give egg-laying chickens access to the outdoors in order to earn the label "organic," closing loopholes but potentially giving companies up to 15 years to comply.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

USDA Invests $300 Million to Help Farmers Transition to Organic Production

In an effort to support farmers in the transition from conventional to organic farming, the USDA will invest $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. On the pathway to certified organic farming, growers are required to adopt organic practices—such as restricted inputs and a ban on synthetic pesticides—for at least 36 months before the crops can be considered for certification. During this often challenging time for farmers, the USDA’s new program, announced earlier this week, aims to support growers in hopes of strengthening the organic market.
AGRICULTURE
adventure.com

The ground beneath our feet: Can regenerative farming save our food?

Certain things come to mind when we think about farming. Tractors, irrigation machinery, rows and rows of a single crop. But as the climate continues to change, the way that we grow food needs to change too. There’s a particular resounding quiet at White Buffalo Land Trust’s 1,000-acre farm. It’s...
AGRICULTURE

