Shelton, CT

Postal worker saves woman allegedly attacked by her boyfriend

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A postal worker went from mail carrier to potential life saver when she sprang into action to help a woman who was being beaten up. Christine Cambizaca is a mail carrier in Torrington, Connecticut. She was doing her job Tuesday on Blinkoff Court when a woman ran up to her, WFSB reports.
TORRINGTON, CT

