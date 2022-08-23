Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery
A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said. The gunshot victim, taken to...
mynewsla.com
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested
A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said. Police received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Arriving officers found a...
mynewsla.com
Downey Man Faces Federal Charges in Girl’s Fentanyl Death
A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal officials said Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested In Long Beach Shooting Back In July
A boy has been arrested in the attempted murder of a teenage woman back in July, Long Beach police announced Friday. The juvenile, a resident of Signal Hill whose name was not released because of his age, was being held without bail, police said. The attack took place around 11:45...
mynewsla.com
La Quinta Man Behind Bars For Alleged Coachella Burglaries
A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and being a felon in possession of a bullet proof vest and ammunition, according to Sergeant Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Custody Assistant Pleads No Contest to Trying to Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Thousand Palms Man Found in Coachella
Authorities Friday were investigating a death of a Thousand Palms man whose body was found in Coachella Thursday morning. Jorge Camargo, 47, was found near Vista Del Norte and Grenache Lane around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He said a motorist drove by the area and saw Camargo’s body in the street. Deputies from the Thermal Station responded shortly after to an unknown trouble call.
mynewsla.com
Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman
A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner’s home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial. Marvin Magallanes was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of...
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
mynewsla.com
Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire
A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
Comments / 0