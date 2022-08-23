Authorities Friday were investigating a death of a Thousand Palms man whose body was found in Coachella Thursday morning. Jorge Camargo, 47, was found near Vista Del Norte and Grenache Lane around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He said a motorist drove by the area and saw Camargo’s body in the street. Deputies from the Thermal Station responded shortly after to an unknown trouble call.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO