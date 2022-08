Rigby Police

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Police Department has a new chief.

Rigby Mayor Datwyler swore in Chief Allen Fullmer who then in turn swore in new Rigby police officers.

Chief Fullmer is taking over for Chief Sam Tower who stepped down in June.

