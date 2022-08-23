ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Council President Proposes Appointment of Heather Hutt for Vacant Seat

A Tuesday hearing has been set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as fill-in 10th District council member now that interim representative Herb Wesson has stepped down. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion Friday proposing the appointment of Hutt, who has been serving as the...
Gascon Hirings Seek Protection During Ongoing DA Union Appeal Hearings

Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
LA City Council OKs Added Funding to Wind Down Project Roomkey Sites

The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
Residents Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights

Angelino Heights residents held a protest Friday against the filming of the new “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, was...
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
Poll: Bass Widens Lead Over Caruso in LA Mayor Race

A poll released Friday found that Rep. Karen Bass has widened her lead over billionaire developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race. The poll, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental for the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to 15 of 1,746 registered voters in Los Angeles, found that 43% of voters favored Bass compared to 31% of voters for Caruso.
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded

At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of Two People in LAPD Pursuit

The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, faces a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter, police said Friday. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was booked on two counts of...
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale

A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
LA County Man Pleads Guilty to 7-Eleven Store Robberies

A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
