Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council President Proposes Appointment of Heather Hutt for Vacant Seat
A Tuesday hearing has been set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as fill-in 10th District council member now that interim representative Herb Wesson has stepped down. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion Friday proposing the appointment of Hutt, who has been serving as the...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Seek Options for 10th District Seat After Wesson Resigns
The Los Angeles City Council is expected to consider a “full range of available scenarios” on how to proceed with filling the vacant seat in the 10th District, according to a motion filed Friday signed onto by three council members. Herb Wesson resigned Thursday as the interim replacement...
mynewsla.com
LA Council President Appoints Heather Hutt as Council Member for 10th District
One day after Herb Wesson’s resignation as interim representative of the 10th District, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez appointed Heather Hutt Friday to serve as a fill-in council member for the district. Hutt had been serving as the district’s non-voting caretaker and the chief of staff for...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Incentivize Affordable Housing in High-Resource Areas
In an effort to create more affordable housing in higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council called Friday for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. Only 14% of the affordable housing units permitted in the last decade in Los Angeles were located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Gascon Hirings Seek Protection During Ongoing DA Union Appeal Hearings
Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council OKs Added Funding to Wind Down Project Roomkey Sites
The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
mynewsla.com
Residents Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights residents held a protest Friday against the filming of the new “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, was...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Campaign for the Creation of Los Angeles County Wildlife Corridor Announced
The city of Rancho Palos Verdes and the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Friday announced the launch of a fundraising campaign aimed at the creation of a 96-acre Los Angeles County wildlife corridor. The conservancy’s $30 million “Go Wild for the Peninsula” campaign will provide for the corridor’s restoration and...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 27, 2021)…Judge Rules Former Whittier College Prof Can Proceed With Retaliation Suit
One Year Ago Today (August 27, 2021)…A former Whittier College professor can move forward with most of her claims that she was wrongfully fired before the 2017-18 school year for speaking out in favor of students who alleged they were sexually harassed by a longtime professor who headed her department, a judge ruled.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Council Expected to Ban Homeless Encampments in River Bottom
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
mynewsla.com
Harris Discusses Midterm Elections’ Importance at Newport Coast DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport Sunday aboard Air Force 2, bound for Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Harris used the 18-minute speech at a Newport Coast estate Saturday to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Poll: Bass Widens Lead Over Caruso in LA Mayor Race
A poll released Friday found that Rep. Karen Bass has widened her lead over billionaire developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race. The poll, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental for the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to 15 of 1,746 registered voters in Los Angeles, found that 43% of voters favored Bass compared to 31% of voters for Caruso.
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of Two People in LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, faces a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter, police said Friday. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was booked on two counts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
mynewsla.com
Energy Firm Reaches $13M Deal to Resolve Criminal Charges Over OC Oil Spill
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year, spilling 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach — forcing a closure of beaches and fisheries — has agreed to pay nearly $13 million to resolve a federal criminal indictment, prosecutors announced Friday.
mynewsla.com
LA County Man Pleads Guilty to 7-Eleven Store Robberies
A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
Comments / 0