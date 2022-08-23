Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La Verne
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Killed in Solo Pasadena Crash
A motorcycle rider died Sunday evening in a crash on a transition road in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. on the transition from the west bound Foothill (210) freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. The motorcycle was the only...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. in the area of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland
A woman was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday morning across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, authorities said. “It appears that speed could be a factor in the crash,” said Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department. The woman was driving...
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
mynewsla.com
Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire
A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on I-15 Identified
A 47-year-old motorist killed during a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Friday. Anthony Brooks of Perris was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol Officer...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Search for Missing Man in Long Beach
Authorities circulated a photo of a 74-year-old man suffering from medical conditions who went missing Sunday in Long Beach. Thomas Edward Morgan was last seen around 5:35 a.m. at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The department said Morgan was...
mynewsla.com
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
mynewsla.com
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured During Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Vincent Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Both occupants were ejected with one...
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Stolen Vehicle at Compton DUI Checkpoint
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Santa Fe Avenue and Auto Drive South began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID’d
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said Saturday. He was 27-year-old Arturo Rivera, who died from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested
A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed In Crash In East Los Angeles
A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
Comments / 0