Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns

School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Person
Kenny
Person
Kelly Price
Person
Rebecca Black
Wbaltv.com

Workers at MOM's Organic Market in Hampden vote to unionize

Dozens of workers at MOM's Organic Market in Hampden voted Friday night to unionize. The vote is the latest in a string of pro-labor pushes from employees in the greater Baltimore area. Workers at MOM's Organic Market voted 58-5 to join Teamsters Local 570. "It was truly an honor to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Maryland students go back to school in 2022

It's back-to-school time for thousands of Central Maryland students. On this week's 11 TV Hill, 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten shares his insights on the biggest challenges facing Baltimore-area school districts. Plus, we check in with Anne Arundel County's new school superintendent as he prepares for his very first...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
baltimorefishbowl.com

Two vegan vendors to join Lexington Market’s new building with smoothies, fresh fruit and plant-based burgers

Lexington Market will give vegan customers more options for plant-based cuisine in their updated facility. Garden Produce and BMore Vegan Joint will be part of the slate of vendors at the historic public market, which is scheduled to open this fall after undergoing a restoration and reconstruction. Father-and-son-owned Garden Produce,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BALTIMORE, MD

