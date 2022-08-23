Retro Rink Rolls Out Dire Warning for Campy Pottstown Film Festival: Skate or Die

1987's "The Gate" is one of the scary features highlighted at the Skate or Die Festival in Pottstown this Oct. Image via Horror Land Trailers at YouTube.

The historic Rolling Rocks Roller Rink in Pottstown is hosting a rather unusual event in October. Called the Skate or Die Film Festival, the two-day ghoulish gathering is a mashup of retro horror movie screenings, live music, podcasting, food, beverages, and roller skating. Horrornews.com shambled forth to provide details.

This first-of-its-kind event for Montgomery County, which runs Oct. 7–8, was born from imaginative people associated with:

Red Bearded Marketing, a Pottstown promotional firm

Rockstar Roller Derby, present owners of Ringing Rocks

The Farsighted, a podcast network

Its centerpiece is the showing of a 1987 film The Gate, the story of two boys who release small demons from a hole in their backyard. It was marketed originally with the tagline: “They’re here, and they want to meet the neighbors!”

That cinematic classic will be joined by the U.S. big-screen premier of an Australian import, MurderDrome (2013). The screenplay again features a demon; this one, in synchronicity with the setting in which it is being shown, attacks female roller-derby skaters.

If the sight of the onscreen wheels inspires attendees to glide for themselves, Saturday includes a 1980s horror theme in which skaters can compete in a Stranger Things costume contest.

Later that night, the festival will cater to an over-21 crowd in its available refreshments.

The event has plenty of free giveaways, as well as swag for purchase, all encased by one of Montgomery County’s most historic roller venues. Ringing Rocks started as a multifaceted entertainment destination in 1984 before transitioning to all skating in the 1950s.