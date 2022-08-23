'We Will Work Tirelessly:' Family Of Warren County Woman Killed In Dump Truck Crash Gets Lawyer

Mary Ann Kowalski Boatman, 69, of Great Meadows Photo Credit: Facebook/Mary Ann Kowalski Boatman

The family of a Warren County woman who was killed in a crash with a dump truck earlier this month has retained a lawyer.

Mary Ann Boatman, 69, of Great Meadows, was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 521 in Hope Township on Thursday, Aug. 4, DailyVoice.com reported.

A Kenworth dump truck was heading northbound when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a Grumman Allied LLV U.S. Mail vehicle heading southbound at milepost .68 near Dogwood Drive before continuing north and hitting Boatman’s Honda CRV head-on, authorities said.

A 1970 graduate of Hackettstown High School, Mary Ann, a loving mother, worked at a roadside stand, volunteered at church, and was remembered for having a “truly caring and giving heart,” her obituary says.

Boatman’s family has retained injury firm Morgan & Morgan, which has issued a statement following the crash.

“Ms. Boatman was a caring and compassionate woman and a pillar of light in her community,” said Boatman’s attorneys, John Morgan and Ryan Lang. “She volunteered at her church and would go out of her way to help anyone who needed it, from her closest friends and family members to complete strangers.”

“The companies and drivers that use heavy vehicles like dump trucks have a critical responsibility to operate them safely. We will work tirelessly in Ms. Boatman’s memory to determine who is responsible for her death so we can hold them accountable and achieve justice and closure for her family.”

Mary Ann Boatman’s funeral was held at Scala Memorial Home on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.