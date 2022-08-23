ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Evergy, regulators clash over costs of Kansas energy efficiency program

By Allison Kite
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fy3Ho_0hSHSLYo00

Evergy CEO David Campbell speaks at the July 23, 2021, dedication of Evergy plaza in downtown Topeka. Evergy has proposed energy efficiency programs to Kansas regulators. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Evergy could soon receive approval for more than $96 million in energy efficiency programs in Kansas meant to lower carbon emissions — and customers’ bills.

But the proposal is in a precarious position.

“I want to be excited, but I also know there’s a big a piece missing still, and it could easily all fall apart,” said Ashok Gupta, a senior energy economist for the Natural Resources Defense Council, who advised on the programs.

On Tuesday, Evergy filed with regulators at the Kansas Corporation Commission to delay proceedings on the issue while the company negotiates a financial deal to make the programs possible.

“Starting all over again in a new docket a year or more from now would be wasteful and could cause Kansas to continue to lose out on what has been proven to be the clear benefits of (demand-side management),” the filing says.

Evergy serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, covering the Kansas City metro area and much of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. For years, the utility’s Missouri customers have benefited from programs meant to increase energy efficiency, including allowing customers to finance upgrades, such as new windows, through a fee on their utility bills.

But Kansas has almost no energy efficiency programs . The state ranks 47th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for energy efficiency policies and programs, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

Evergy, Kansas Corporation Commission staff and environmental and anti-poverty activists reached an agreement on a set of programs for Kansas earlier this month. But the KCC staff says it can’t support the plan to allow Evergy to recoup the costs of the programs from ratepayers. In short, staff says Evergy would get to keep too much money.

Evergy said in a statement that it and most stakeholders agreed on the programs.

“We still have more work to do with parties to get a final agreement,” said spokeswoman Gina Penzig. “Evergy is eager to offer programs … that would provide Kansas residential and business customers with net bill savings, enhanced assistance for low-income and rural customers and new community benefits, like job creation, energy education and agency partnerships.”

Energy efficiency programs

Advocates often refer to energy efficiency programs as the “lowest-cost resource,” meaning helping customers conserve energy is cheaper in the long run than building new coal plants or wind turbines.

Evergy estimates its Missouri programs have saved energy equivalent to powering 89,000 homes and lowered emissions as though it took 150,000 cars off the road.

The Kansas proposal is estimated to save enough energy to power 39,000 homes. The lowered emissions equate to removing 45,000 cars from the road.

The proposal has won support from the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, which represents residential and small business utility customers. Dave Nickel, consumer counsel for CURB, said even customers who don’t directly participate in the programs will benefit.

“The benefit to customers in general, whether they’re part of the program or they’re not participants in the program, is to lower the overall cost of energy over time,” Nickel said.

Lightening the electrical load is an important step for Evergy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The utility plans to do so by 2045.

But utilities have to design their operations to meet demand during summer and winter peaks. That means having power generators that can be called upon to create energy for only a few days or weeks a year.

Gupta frequently compares it to having a delivery service that has to have a truck to deliver one package once a year.

“The whole system is designed for peaks, and fixing people’s homes is so much cheaper than to keep building more and more and more, and keep buying more and more and more trucks that you hardly ever use,” Gupta said earlier this year.

Recouping costs

When utilities invest in energy efficiency programs, it means they will receive less money from customers’ bills. Almost universally, Gupta said, utilities are allowed to charge customers for their lost revenue. In the regulatory proceedings, it’s called the “earnings opportunity.”

That’s what regulators object to.

The earnings opportunity “represents benefits retained by Evergy for shareholders, which are not enjoyed by customers, and we cannot support (earnings opportunity) levels this high,” the KCC staff’s filing says.

Evergy argued in its Tuesday filing that the analyses done during the regulatory proceedings show substantial benefits of the program would flow to Kansas customers.

Evergy said KCC staff’s proposed earnings opportunity was “substantially out of sync with what can reasonably be expected to incent a utility to voluntarily take action detrimental to its business — spending money to sell less of its product.”

“Staff’s position was viewed as inconsistent with the policy goals of (the Kansas Energy Efficiency Investment Act ) as it would not promote demand-side management in Kansas…it would kill it,” the filing says.

The post Evergy, regulators clash over costs of Kansas energy efficiency program appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 2

Related
Kansas Reflector

Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor. At least I think he is. One might be forgiven for wondering, given that he doesn’t appear to have given a news conference since announcing his running mate. That was nearly three months ago. Since then, we’ve seen wild shifts in the political landscape — the […] The post Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Kansas Business
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ shortage of mental health hospital beds a factor in violence against workers

TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said Robyn Chadwick, president of Ascension Via […] The post Kansas’ shortage of mental health hospital beds a factor in violence against workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency
Kansas Reflector

Kansas women articulate unnecessary economic barriers in parental leave, pay gap, mentorship

TOPEKA — Emily Vincent strategically planned the births of her three children around her accumulation of sick leave while working for a former employer who didn’t provide parental leave. Vincent, who now works for Johnson County government, was among 150 women who participated Wednesday in a statewide virtual town hall to talk about the economic […] The post Kansas women articulate unnecessary economic barriers in parental leave, pay gap, mentorship appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Kansas Reflector

Kansas election results reaffirmed, while independent governor candidate waits impatiently

Kansas elections have been proven accurate once again. Recounts of the state’s anti-abortion amendment vote, as well as the treasurer’s race, reaffirmed the original results. Yes, the margins changed ever so slightly, as they often do in such cases, but the overall outcomes stood. That’s a win for Secretary of State Scott Schwab and his […] The post Kansas election results reaffirmed, while independent governor candidate waits impatiently appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Cities in Kansas require freedom to ban single-use plastic bags, protect environment

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Lori Lawrence is founder of Bag Free Wichita. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the useful life of a single-use plastic bag is 12 minutes. These […] The post Cities in Kansas require freedom to ban single-use plastic bags, protect environment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion. After exhausted election workers took a […] The post Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice

TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social media. She was 63. “Kansas lost a […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness

TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

This ‘father of affirmative action’ was a Kansan who lived in Junction City and Topeka

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The Supreme Court will […] The post This ‘father of affirmative action’ was a Kansan who lived in Junction City and Topeka appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

How willful ignorance perpetuates hate against your fellow Kansans

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director.  […] The post How willful ignorance perpetuates hate against your fellow Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy