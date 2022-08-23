Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...

