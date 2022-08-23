ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos

Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
