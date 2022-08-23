Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it will conduct military drills with forces from China and several former members of the Soviet Union amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine. Russian officials announced the war games in a post to Telegram and...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos
Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
