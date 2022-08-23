ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

abc45.com

Deadly car accident in Winston-Salem leaves two people dead

Winston-Salem, NC — One person is dead after a fatal car accident in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police responded to Southbound US 52 near Ziglar Rd., in reference to a car accident around 1:23 am Saturday morning. During investigation officers found that for unknown reasons at this time both the 1997 Dodge pick-up driven by Elizabeth Goins and the 2012 Chrysler Town & County van driven by Heather Singleton were stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US 52.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One person shot in the leg in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating another shooting that left one person injured. Officers arrived at W. Twenty-Fourth Street and N. Cherry Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found 42-year-old Gerald Moore suffering from a gunshot wound. During investigation officers found Gerald...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One injured after late night shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting late Saturday night. Officers arrived at 1098 Hutton St in reference to shots being fired, when officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects. A few minutes later officers responded to 1029 Betty Drive on a reported shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

WSFCS 2022-2023 COVID Protocols and Student Health Requirements

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are back on Monday so what are the COVID and other medical requirements this year?. The district is following similar guidelines to the spring according to Director of School Nurses Katie Key. “When we have a student or staff member that...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

