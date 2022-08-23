ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys roster down to 80 players after 5 cut

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
 5 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Another day of cuts has come and gone in the NFL on Tuesday and the Cowboys reduced their roster from 85 to 80 players.

The Cowboys were required to cut the 85-man roster down to 80 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

To get there, Dallas began by cutting kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster.

The decision to move on from Hajrullahu comes two weeks after the team signed Maher and moved on from undrafted free agent kicker Jonathan Garibay, following his struggles to make kicks throughout training camp.

Following Hajrullahu, the Cowboys also cut linebacker Christian Sam (waived/injured), tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (injured), wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and cornerback Quandre Mosely.

The final cut will come after the Cowboys' final preseason game when teams must get their rosters down to 53 players.

