WISH-TV
‘Inside INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “All INdiana Politics” insiders talk about student loan debt relief on the latest show. Plus, meet the candidates to fill the vacant seat in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana will receive an additional $99 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
WISH-TV
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
WISH-TV
Former Biden advisor visits Indy, urges Hoosiers to vote
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cedric Richmond served as a top advisor to President Biden from January 2021 until May 2022. He also served 5 terms in Congress representing New Orleans. He’s traveling the country encouraging people to vote in the upcoming midterm election. “America is not a zero sum...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Behind the 8
WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week. Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week George Mallet talks about his podcast Behind the 8.
WISH-TV
CDC: 6 Indiana cases of E. Coli possibly linked to Wendy’s lettuce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least six people from Indiana have fallen ill in a multistate E. coli outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy’s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Eighty-four people from four states — Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania —...
WISH-TV
Rising inflation decimates food pantry supply, sends more people than ever to them for help
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rising inflation is affecting food insecure Hoosiers more than the pandemic did, according to Gleaners who stated that it had its largest distribution ever in the month of June. “The federal programs had subsidies in place or supplements for the pandemic and those ended. When Indiana...
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: Dr. Jerome Adams on Fauci, new COVID vaccine, E. coli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV’s medical expert and former Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams sat down with WISH-TV’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis. Adams weighed in on Dr. Fauci’s retirement, the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine and the e coli outbreak in Indiana. Check out the conversation below.
WISH-TV
Storm chances Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few isolated downpours this evening, but our main chance at rain will arrive tomorrow into early Tuesday. TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms still possible mainly in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 70s. TOMORROW: Showers and storms...
WISH-TV
I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
WISH-TV
Kammy’s Kause event fundraises for 4P-Support Group with live music from Indiana’s best bands
There is something unexplainable that happens within us when we reach out and help someone whose needs are greater than our own.” Those words, said by Jared Hiner, the founder of “Kammy’s Kause.” On this week’s Life. Style. Live! Podcast, it’s Jared’s 20-year-old daughter, Kammy, taking center stage. At just a couple months old, Kammy was diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder called 4-P Minus—which means having a fourth chromosome. Now, there’s an upcoming fundraiser called “Kammy’s Kause” that’s said to be the heartbeat of support, progress and love. And today, we’re sharing all you need to know to join the worthy mission.
WISH-TV
Hot and humid Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a muggy day around Indiana. Highs climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures even hotter. TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies across much of the state. There’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The main weather story will be the high heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 statewide. High humidity will make it feel like it’s more in the low to middle 90s.
WISH-TV
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee as river rises in Mississippi
(CNN) — The mayor of Mississippi’s biggest city urged residents to “get out now” on Saturday as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days. Authorities earlier predicted Mississippi’s Pearl River to reach 36 feet and crest by Tuesday...
WISH-TV
Model, actress Hayley Hasselhoff opens up about body positivity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Actress, curve model and body positivity advocate, Hayley Hasselhoff, is on a mission to help women of all shapes and sizes learn to love their body. In this segment of Health Spotlight All Indiana, Hasselhoff shares how she came to a place of self-acceptance with her own body, the challenges she faced along the way and why she’s urging women to embrace her message that their worth goes far beyond their size.
