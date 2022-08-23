Read full article on original website
'Mass evacuations' lifted in Duncan, Arizona amid flooding
"Mass evacuations" were ordered on Aug. 22 for Duncan, which sits in Greenlee County and is only a few miles from New Mexico near the border. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Gila Valley law enforcement said training is ongoing for an active shooter situation
SAFFORD — Local law enforcement wants the public to be aware of two things: The departments have been trained and are ready to charge in without hesitation during an active shooter situation; and no matter how well trained and effective they are, the situation will be “controlled chaos.”
Helping those who help the neediest: Advanced Air donates AC to St. Vincent de Paul
SAFFORD – What do you do when those who help the needy are themselves in need of assistance? You call in the calvary. In this case, it was Advanced Air Systems riding to the rescue with a brand new Trane 14 SEER air conditioning unit with a 10-year warranty installed all for free.
Gila River rises, no damage to Graham County structures
SAFFORD — The Gila River flooding that forced evacuations in Duncan did not occur downstream in Safford, though the river did rise to a concerning level. In a press release issued Tuesday, the City of Safford said the river peaked at an elevation of 22.63 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Sanchez Bridge.
Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend
SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water
DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding. The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning. According to National Weather Service data,...
Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road
SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
Eva Lou Warner
Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her. Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests
SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
