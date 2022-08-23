ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Gila River rises, no damage to Graham County structures

SAFFORD — The Gila River flooding that forced evacuations in Duncan did not occur downstream in Safford, though the river did rise to a concerning level. In a press release issued Tuesday, the City of Safford said the river peaked at an elevation of 22.63 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Sanchez Bridge.
Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend

SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water

DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding. The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning. According to National Weather Service data,...
Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road

SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
Eva Lou Warner

Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her. Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests

SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
