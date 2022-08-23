ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Professional skateboarder accused of tagging released from jail

By Hailey Dunn, Alex Heiden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7AhS_0hSHRPoH00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Multnomah County judge agreed to let the professional skateboarder accused of being a prolific vandal out of jail pending his trial.

Emile Laurent, 22, was supposed to make his first appearance in court Tuesday but it was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return

Laurent must follow his release agreement or is at risk of being arrested again.

He turned himself in to Portland police Monday and was booked into Multnomah County Jail. He is charged with 25 counts of criminal mischief and accused of causing around $20,000 in graffiti damages, according to officials.

Laurent has tagged multiple buildings and structures in the area over the last four years, using the tag “TENDO,” which investigators believe is short for Nintendo, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime

The 22-year-old is a professional skateboarder for the Polar Skate Company and was featured in a 2019 Nike skateboarding video .

KOIN 6 reached out to Nike and Polar Skate Company for comment on Laurent’s arrest but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

American Patriot
5d ago

Good ol' teddy makes the statement " we will not allow this tagging to ruin our city" (that's been going on for years) and he wants to thank Portland police for making the arrest (and police he refused to support firing the riots). You can tell when election season is drawing near.

Reply
6
Effie Perkins
5d ago

Don't exspect anything less, DA's call the shots with Wheeler, victims of crimes are revictimized, houses taken over cars stolen, Portland is a lost cause yall voted them in.

Reply
4
Daniel Wood
5d ago

AND again, our justice system goes up for criminal acts, do nothing to protect the property owners!!!

Reply
6
Related
KXL

Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
kptv.com

Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
NEWBERG, OR
Gresham Outlook

Trio of shootings add to Gresham's violent crime wave

Good Samaritan hit with Taser while confronting shoplifters; home and car hit by six bulletsThe hail of gunfire continues to be heard across East Multnomah County as a trio of weekend shootings added to the troubling trend of violent crime spreading an overworked, understaffed Gresham Police Department thin. On Friday, Aug. 26, officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 2700 block of Northeast 201st Avenue. They found both a home and vehicle had been hit by at least six rounds, while a dozen 9 mm and .40 caliber casings were collected. No injuries were reported nor arrests made....
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Skateboarding#Skateboarder#Tagging#Portland Police#Graffiti#Koin Rrb#The Polar Skate Company#Nexstar Media Inc
clayconews.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON

MCMINNVILLE, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Nintendo
KGW

Body camera footage of Rep. Hieb arrest released

CANBY, Ore. — Newly released police body camera footage shows the the Aug. 17 arrest of Oregon State Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, at the Clackamas County Fair. KGW obtained the footage through a public records request. Hieb was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace...
KOIN 6 News

Body camera footage shows Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month. Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and later released. The state lawmaker represents Oregon House […]
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy