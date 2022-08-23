Professional skateboarder accused of tagging released from jail

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Multnomah County judge agreed to let the professional skateboarder accused of being a prolific vandal out of jail pending his trial.

Emile Laurent, 22, was supposed to make his first appearance in court Tuesday but it was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Laurent must follow his release agreement or is at risk of being arrested again.

He turned himself in to Portland police Monday and was booked into Multnomah County Jail. He is charged with 25 counts of criminal mischief and accused of causing around $20,000 in graffiti damages, according to officials.

Laurent has tagged multiple buildings and structures in the area over the last four years, using the tag “TENDO,” which investigators believe is short for Nintendo, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

The 22-year-old is a professional skateboarder for the Polar Skate Company and was featured in a 2019 Nike skateboarding video .

KOIN 6 reached out to Nike and Polar Skate Company for comment on Laurent’s arrest but has not heard back.

