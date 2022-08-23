ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

TheAlmanac

Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level

San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety

California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside

Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton

At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12. About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more...
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m. The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week

The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement

A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station. The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.
WOODSIDE, CA
