Letters to the editor: School start times and constraints on housing growth
School start times are only one factor in sleep deprivation. Pushing back school start times seems to be a solution to a symptom – sleep deprivation – rather than a solution to a problem, not going to sleep early enough the night before. Researchers have found the hours...
Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more
San Mateo County's Sustainability Academy will be hosting a two-hour workshop on composting at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to turn their food scraps, leaves and plant cuttings into compost that helps your garden retain moisture, reduce weeds, and prevent erosion, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level
San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety
California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
Students' mental health, connection priorities for new Hillview principal
Finding connection and belonging are top of mind to Hillview Middle School's Interim Principal Danielle O'Brien, as students return to the Menlo Park campus on Thursday, Aug. 18. "This year there's a lot of hope and positivity about coming back to school," said O'Brien last week as she prepared to...
Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday
An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here
Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election. The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Almanac plans to host...
Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park
Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.
COVID case levels fall after three-month surge in Santa Clara County
COVID-19 transmission levels in Santa Clara County have begun to fall for the first time since mid-May, but still remain high due to highly contagious omicron subvariants, the county's top health official said Tuesday. Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases stayed mostly flat for nearly three months throughout the summer, county Health Officer...
Bigger gains for Belle Haven at a smaller price tag for Meta in revised $170M community benefits package for Willow Village project
Meta's package of community benefits for its Willow Village development in Menlo Park has dropped in value from over a quarter-billion dollars down to $170 million, but the city sees the smaller investment as better tailored to nearby residents. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build an ambitious...
Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 16 asked the state attorney general for an inquiry into the criminal investigation and prosecution of an Indiana businessman who makes 1966-era Batmobiles at the behest of an Atherton resident. The request to investigate both San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos...
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside
Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton
At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12. About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more...
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program
Mixing colors, cooking up pretend gourmet meals in the play kitchen and learning each other's names in circle time and more were all parts of the first day of school experience for 4-year-olds at Laurel School's new transitional kindergarten (TK) program on Thursday, Aug. 18. "It was a wonderful first...
Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon
A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m. The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.
Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week
The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement
A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station. The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols
Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto's animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
