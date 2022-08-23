Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr
On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Detectives Investigate Overnight Shooting In Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
city-countyobserver.com
Canine Aquatic Center Celebrates National Dog Day
EVANSVILLE, IN Canine Aquatic Center in Evansville, IN is celebrating National Dog Day on August 26th, 2022 by offering a free aquatic initial evaluation with the purchase of three swims now through September 2022. National Dog Day encourages dog ownership of all breeds. “If you are looking for your new...
city-countyobserver.com
Felix home run lifts Otters to sweep
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters used a third-inning Justin Felix home run to complete the three-game sweep of the Joliet Slammers Thursday night with a 6-0 win. The game sailed through the first couple of innings before the Otters used a bloop single from Andy Armstrong to kickstart the offense in the third. Justin Felix followed with a no-doubt two-run home run to left, giving the Otters a lead they would not surrender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-countyobserver.com
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours. The University of Southern Indiana’s volunteer organization celebrated its 2022 award recipients and dedicated volunteer community during the annual Volunteer USI Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, August 24. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, volunteers devoted 52,578 hours to USI and the local community. Since 1996, Volunteer USI has recorded a total of 2,336,383 volunteer hours.
city-countyobserver.com
UE’s AceBuddies Program Hosting Zoo Day on September 24
EVANSVILLE, IN (08/25/2022) AceBuddies, a group fitness program for individuals with disabilities that is operated by Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students at the University of Evansville (UE), will host AceBuddies Zoo Day on Saturday, September 24, at Mesker Park Zoo. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon and is open to 50 individuals on a first come, first served basis. To register, please visit evansville.edu/ZooDay.
city-countyobserver.com
Volleyball completes opening day matches
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – In a pair of hard-fought matches on Friday, the University of Evansville volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to Wright State and Marshall in the opening day of the Marshall Invitational at the Cam Henderson Center. A rematch against the Thundering Herd completes the opening weekend on Saturday at 5PM CT.
city-countyobserver.com
Southwest Indiana Headlined Vice President Pence And Abby Johnson At Right To Life Banquet In Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN (August 24, 2022) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana hosted its Annual Banquet at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with special guest speaker, Vice President Mike Pence, and keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former director of Planned Parenthood turned Pro-Life Advocate and Founder and CEO of And Then There Were None, an organization that helps abortion workers leave the industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
city-countyobserver.com
Phillips homers as Otters win fourth straight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters won their fourth straight game Friday night, aided by Dakota Phillips’ first home run since returning from injury, defeating the Florence Y’alls 5-2. The Y’alls immediately struck in the first inning as Brennan Price hit his 21st home run of the season, a no-doubter to right field.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Fall in Season Opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell in their season opener against Belmont University, 2-0. The Screaming Eagles go to 0-1-0 after their first match while the Bruins go to 1-0-0. After a strong first 20 minutes from USI, Belmont took the lead with a goal from Liam O’Brien at the 24:20 mark who put it top right bins. O’Brien struck again in the second half with another top right bins goal at 59:27. Assists for the Bruins came from Michael Saunders and Case Cox.
Comments / 0