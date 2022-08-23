NASHVILLE, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell in their season opener against Belmont University, 2-0. The Screaming Eagles go to 0-1-0 after their first match while the Bruins go to 1-0-0. After a strong first 20 minutes from USI, Belmont took the lead with a goal from Liam O’Brien at the 24:20 mark who put it top right bins. O’Brien struck again in the second half with another top right bins goal at 59:27. Assists for the Bruins came from Michael Saunders and Case Cox.

