ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Lansdale Celebrates Sesquicentennial: 150 Years of Being a Bustling Borough

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yz6sv_0hSHR1xK00
Lansdale celebrates turning 50 back in 1922; the community's 2022 party this week will be a bit more higher tech.Image via the North Penn Review at lansdale150.org.

Whereas the rest of Montgomery County is rather quiet — neighbors are on vacation, kids remain still in the afternoon heat, even the cicadas seem spent — Lansdale is spending the waning summer days whooping it up.

It’s got good cause: The borough is celebrating 150 years of its Aug. 24, 1872, founding. That’s a century century and a half of community-building, industry, arts and culture, education, and civic engagement.

Lansdale’s events commemorating this milestone kicked into high gear in late July; however, now — closer to its real birthday — the area is really ramping up.

Last Sat., Aug, 20, a grand parade overtook Main Street, much in the same way it did at the 1922 party thrown for the 50th commemoration.

Tomorrow — the actual date that Lansdale became Lansdale — Memorial Park will host a day’s worth of programing, capped by a massive community picnic.

A jam-packed Saturday keeps the party going further into the week; events include a health/wellness fair, an art show, walking tours of historic downtown, a model train display, and a host of other things to do, see, enjoy, eat, and sip.

After dark (9:00 p.m. or so), the skies above Penndale Middle School will explode with fireworks worthy of a borough with this kind of longevity.

A complete list of the rest of the week’s sesquicentennial party particulars is online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

VK Brewing Co. & Eatery Opening in Exton

- The Ship Inn restaurant in Exton, Pennsylvania, is being converted into a microbrewery and restaurant called VK Brewing Co. & Eatery. VK Brewing owners Najib Abiaad left, and Jason Van Keuren are planning to open the microbrewery later this year. The Ship Inn, located at 695 E. Lincoln Highway, has been on the market for more than $2.25 million. The sale includes the property, the liquor license, and equipment.
EXTON, PA
thesunpapers.com

Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors

The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
Lansdale, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Art#Walking Tours#Lansdale Celebrates#The North Penn Review#Last Sat#Penndale Middle School
salus.edu

The Next Generation Gets its White Coats and Begins the Journey

When Edward Harris ‘26OD was a youngster, he witnessed a girl fall on the playground. His elementary school teacher as the time said to him, “Go inside and get her a Band-Aid.” Dutifully following his teacher’s instructions, he did just that, found a Band-Aid and gave it to the girl.
ELKINS PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Longevity
MONTCO.Today

El Paso Radio Station Gives Montgomery County a Big Yee-Haw!

The John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove was one of a number of local historic places in Montgomery County that caught the attention of an El Paso radio station. Pennsylvanians may generally not know much about Texans, but apparently, citizens of the Lone Star State have in-depth knowledge about us. What’s more, its insight seems to be highly specific, given the naming of Montgomery County as the best county in Pa. by El Paso radio station KLAQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Seven Townships Affected by Week’s Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, Upper Hanover, Salford, Marlborough, Lower Salford, and Towamencin townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 26, 2022).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Times News

LVHN colleague of the month

Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
montcopa.org

Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend

LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy