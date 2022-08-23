Lansdale Celebrates Sesquicentennial: 150 Years of Being a Bustling Borough

Lansdale celebrates turning 50 back in 1922; the community's 2022 party this week will be a bit more higher tech. Image via the North Penn Review at lansdale150.org.

Whereas the rest of Montgomery County is rather quiet — neighbors are on vacation, kids remain still in the afternoon heat, even the cicadas seem spent — Lansdale is spending the waning summer days whooping it up.

It’s got good cause: The borough is celebrating 150 years of its Aug. 24, 1872, founding. That’s a century century and a half of community-building, industry, arts and culture, education, and civic engagement.

Lansdale’s events commemorating this milestone kicked into high gear in late July; however, now — closer to its real birthday — the area is really ramping up.

Last Sat., Aug, 20, a grand parade overtook Main Street, much in the same way it did at the 1922 party thrown for the 50th commemoration.

Tomorrow — the actual date that Lansdale became Lansdale — Memorial Park will host a day’s worth of programing, capped by a massive community picnic.

A jam-packed Saturday keeps the party going further into the week; events include a health/wellness fair, an art show, walking tours of historic downtown, a model train display, and a host of other things to do, see, enjoy, eat, and sip.

After dark (9:00 p.m. or so), the skies above Penndale Middle School will explode with fireworks worthy of a borough with this kind of longevity.