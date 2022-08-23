ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at the at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, according to Toledo police. Police were on the scene of the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They confirmed all three people shot were taken to the hospital. One victim tried to drive themselves to a nearby Circle K before going to the hospital. It is not clear the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
msn.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday

During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
sunny95.com

Man sentenced on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes

TOLEDO (AP) — A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in Franklin and three other counties across Ohio has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
foxbaltimore.com

39-year-old man shot in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a 39-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore, according to police. At around 8:15 police officers were sent to a report of a shooting. Once at the scene police found a man struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to an...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported having issues with its phone lines on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been contacted and are currently working to fix the problem. It is unknown at this time when the repairs will be made.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy