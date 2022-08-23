Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at the at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, according to Toledo police. Police were on the scene of the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They confirmed all three people shot were taken to the hospital. One victim tried to drive themselves to a nearby Circle K before going to the hospital. It is not clear the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.
42-year-old dead after shooting in Jackson
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
msn.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
sent-trib.com
Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday
During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
Snowmobile, trailer theft suspect flees from deputies during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts in the western part of the county. The Monroe County Sheriff says the crimes have been taking place over...
sunny95.com
Man sentenced on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes
TOLEDO (AP) — A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in Franklin and three other counties across Ohio has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly throws pushes wife onto pavement, drives intoxicated with handgun
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old man was arrested on August 20 after he allegedly threw some his wife’s belongings out of their car and pushed her onto pavement when she tried to pick them up. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the complainant, the wife, told...
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
‘Unacceptable’: Sandusky man facing ethnic intimidation charge
An 18-year-old Sandusky man is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation, after police say he yelled racial slurs at a couple and threatened them with a gun.
WKYC
Ohio man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
foxbaltimore.com
39-year-old man shot in north Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a 39-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore, according to police. At around 8:15 police officers were sent to a report of a shooting. Once at the scene police found a man struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to an...
Detroit man could get life in prison after alleged murder stemming from barbeque argument, standoff with police
An Eastpointe man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Detroit man over a dispute at a barbeque last weekend, leading to a tense hours-long standoff with Detroit police the following day.
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
Woman killed in Sandusky train crash
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
13abc.com
Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported having issues with its phone lines on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been contacted and are currently working to fix the problem. It is unknown at this time when the repairs will be made.
Comments / 4