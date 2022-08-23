Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
KC Chiefs: The best kept roster secrets for 2022
It is difficult to imagine not knowing the names of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but what Chiefs players are the team’s best-kept secrets?. The Kansas City Chiefs have been to four consecutive AFC Championship games and won six consecutive AFC West titles, largely due to the presence of bonafide superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers fans should be fuming at Mike Tomlin, despite good injury news
Pittsburgh Steelers fans questioned why Mike Tomlin played starters in the preseason finale. While the preseason is in the books, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are waking up on Monday morning and wondering why head coach Mike Tomlin decided to play his starters in Sunday’s glorified exhibition. It may have been...
Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB
Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
College Football Week 1 Odds, Spread and Total for Every Team, Every Game
Week 1 of the College Football season has finally arrived, and to say we're merely excited may be the understatement of the year. This page will be your betting odds hub for every game on the board this week; covering each team's most up-to-date moneyline odds, spreads, and totals in your closest available betting market. That way, you're never chasing down lines that are no longer available.
Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 29 (Cardinals Too Good for Let Down Spot)
The St. Louis Cardinals are 74-54 as they continue their run of great play since the All-Star break. After winning a series over last season’s World Series Champs, the Cardinals head to Cincinnati to take on the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are 50-76, 2.5 games clear of last place in the NL Central.
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 1
Missouri Football's season starts on Thursday with a non-conference opener. The Tigers will look to take a step forward under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who is in his third season with the program. The team hosts Louisiana Tech in their opening game as a double digit favorite. With one of the most talented rosters on hand in several years for Missouri, can they get off to a hot start?
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
25 biggest college football storylines for the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is finally upon us. With the season just starting, here are the top 25 storylines for what should be a great season. As we embark on another season, fans all over the world are filled with hope and optimism that this is their year. It truly is a special time of year for football fans. As we set off on our maiden voyage, here are the top 25 storylines for the 2022 college football season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0