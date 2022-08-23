Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Beloved Cheese Business In Red Bank, NJ Permanently Closing After 11 Years
When a business closes, I am angry and sad. When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off. While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents. Brace yourselves. The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has...
One Of A Kind Food Store Opening In Eatontown, NJ
Food shopping near the Jersey Shore is about to get wild. Now, when I food shop I like to take my time, look around the store, especially in the fresh meat and seafood section, and see if there's anything really good I want to snag. I enjoy walking through the...
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
This Popular Ocean County, NJ Fast Food Chain May Have A Contaminated Item
I've said it before, but it bears repeating; there are few places I'll go out of my way for to grab some chicken. Royal Farms (when it opens up) is one of those spots, as is Raising Cane's and of course there's the all mighty Chick-Fil-A. Who doesn't love a...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE
***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
A Delicious New Sushi Restaurant is Now Open in Downtown Toms River, NJ
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
Take a Moment to Enjoy a Beautiful Sunrise at the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey
It happens every day, God willing, yet most of us might miss a majority of the time. Some are better than others, but each one is unique and a blessing to start a new day and go into that day with hope and inspiration. As our friend, Stevie said it's "God's blessing". What are we talking about? It's sunrise.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
