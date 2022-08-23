ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Lavallette, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Robot#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sushi#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Nj#The Stop Shop
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy