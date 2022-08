Fairfax police found a dead body in a wooded area of the Hybla Valley area on Tuesday, August 23, officials said.

At around 2 p.m., officials released this information and said they believe the body, found in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, may have been there for an extended period of time, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.