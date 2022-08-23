(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO