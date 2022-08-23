ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylee
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation

Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses

(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Trustees#Isd#Election Local#Conroe Isd Board
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23

Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD

Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy