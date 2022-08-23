Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_com
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD's open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
Spring ISD board Positions 1, 2, 3 are uncontested ahead of Nov. election
Spring ISD board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges (left) and Trustee Deborah Jensen (right) have filed for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, no challengers have filed to run for three Spring ISD...
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Here's who is running for Willis ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Ten candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 10 candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
Filing ends for Nov. 8 board of directors election in The Woodlands Township
A board of directors election will be held Nov. 8 in The Woodlands Township. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A total of eight candidates had filed to run for four seats on The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election as of Aug. 22, the last day to file.
Montgomery ISD projects beginning from May’s $326.9M bond
PBK Architects was selected this summer to work on designing the upgrades to the MISD Athletic Complex across from Montgomery High School. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery ISD is beginning work on several projects funded by its 2022 bond package totaling $326.9 million that voters approved in May. 1. MISD...
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
Harris County commission presents school safety recommendations
Saami Baig dons the high school graduation robe of Calandrian Simpson Kemp's son, George Kemp Jr., during the Aug. 23 meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Safe School Commission submitted action items for schools, first responders and the county to bolster school safety...
Pearland to create webpage showing council members' business deals, finance reports
From left, Pearland City Council members Joseph Koza and Alex Kamkar; Mayor Kevin Cole; and council members Adrian Hernandez and Layni Cade gather on the dais. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After a summer of discussion regarding increasing standards for Pearland City Council members who seek to enter into deals with...
KLTV
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ governing body, the Tribal Council, signed a resolution this week asking a Texas school district to stop using its mascot. Port Neches-Groves uses The Indians as its mascot. The logo is emblazoned on the front of the high school, as...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation
Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23
Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County to take over tax collection services for Dayton ISD
Liberty County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approved a contract with Dayton ISD for tax collection services. Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown called the contract “historic” since Dayton ISD has had its own tax collection system in place until now. With the retirement of key personnel at the District, the County has been asked to take over, he said.
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners propose tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336 for fiscal year 2022-23 at their Aug. 23 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336...
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
