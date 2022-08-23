ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station

Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center

21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Groundwater#College Station#Wellborn Sud#Wtaw#Spreaker
wtaw.com

Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School

What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1

Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

No. 6 Pitt Tops Texas A&M Volleyball Sunday, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy