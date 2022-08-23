Read full article on original website
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station
Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
Grand Opening Of Texas A&M’s Second Student Recreation Center In 20 Months
For the second time in 20 months, Texas A&M opens a new student recreation center. Friday was the grand opening of the $35 million dollar Southside center, located near the A&M golf course. When the A&M system board of regents approved construction of the center, the 63,000 square-foot facility was...
College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center
21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
Texas A&M And System Officials Formally Announce The Addition Of 23 Luxury Suites At Kyle Field
Texas A&M and system officials on Friday made the formal announcement of adding 23 luxury suites at the south end of Kyle Field. This is part of A&M athletics $235 million dollar expansion and renovation package that was approved by the board of regents earlier this year. Speakers included head...
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1
Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
No. 6 Pitt Tops Texas A&M Volleyball Sunday, 3-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
