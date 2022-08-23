ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs: The best kept roster secrets for 2022

It is difficult to imagine not knowing the names of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but what Chiefs players are the team’s best-kept secrets?. The Kansas City Chiefs have been to four consecutive AFC Championship games and won six consecutive AFC West titles, largely due to the presence of bonafide superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Baltimore, MD
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

College Football Week 1 Odds, Spread and Total for Every Team, Every Game

Week 1 of the College Football season has finally arrived, and to say we're merely excited may be the understatement of the year. This page will be your betting odds hub for every game on the board this week; covering each team's most up-to-date moneyline odds, spreads, and totals in your closest available betting market. That way, you're never chasing down lines that are no longer available.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 1

Missouri Football's season starts on Thursday with a non-conference opener. The Tigers will look to take a step forward under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who is in his third season with the program. The team hosts Louisiana Tech in their opening game as a double digit favorite. With one of the most talented rosters on hand in several years for Missouri, can they get off to a hot start?
RUSTON, LA
FanSided

25 biggest college football storylines for the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season is finally upon us. With the season just starting, here are the top 25 storylines for what should be a great season. As we embark on another season, fans all over the world are filled with hope and optimism that this is their year. It truly is a special time of year for football fans. As we set off on our maiden voyage, here are the top 25 storylines for the 2022 college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
