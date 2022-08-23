ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos

By Rita Garcia via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5bBg_0hSHPTGl00

Last week, ABC13 morning anchor Rita Garcia hit up SoFi Stadium ahead of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams pre-season game. To her surprise, she found a few ties to Houston.

HomeState restaurant is a Texas kitchen in Southern California. Rita went to try their breakfast tacos and meet the owner who is a Houstonian.

Briana Valdez says she considers herself an ambassador for Texas and takes pride in not just representing her home state but also serving up some of her favorite breakfast tacos.

"I was born and raised all over Texas. Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Victoria. I moved out to L.A. in 2000. Quickly after I moved here, realized that there we no breakfast tacos. No flour tortillas, no queso, and it made me feel homesick. So, I set out on a mission to bring it to Los Angeles," Valdez said.

There are Texas references just about everywhere inside the restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard. Valdez explained how the tacos are all named after Texas rivers Neches, Comal, Frio, and Pecos. Plus, they serve warm Frito pies and chilled Topo Chico.

Valdez said it was also important to her to serve her tacos on a flour tortilla, since they are made daily and fresh for customers.

"Slowly but surely, people started to try and fall in love with the flour tortilla. They are made with butter, flour, water and salt. So simple and so good!" she said.

It's obvious Angelinos are loving the Texas flavor too, since HomeState now has five locations across the area.

"It's my goal to make HomeState feel welcome for everyone, not just Texans, but for Texans to know that they're in a place like home," Valdez said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Danny Trejo talks about his love for football, the LA Rams, and Texas

WATCH: For another Houston tie in L.A., here's more on Rice University alumna who helped design Sofi Stadium seating bowl

In a place that can house 70,000 fans, it begs the question, what is the best seat in the house? For that, we turn to Rice University alumna Michelle Stevenson.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
California Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
City
Pecos, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Rams#Texans#Water And Salt#Food Drink#Houstonian#Homestate#Frito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy