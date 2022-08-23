Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
WISH-TV
2 men charged for drive-by shooting that killed Kokomo man
KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested and charged in Howard County for a July drive-by shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head. Just before 12:10 a.m. July 16, Kokomo police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting on 1506 N. Delphos St. That is about a mile west from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
WLFI.com
Vandals take TSC buses on joy rides, crash into playground equipment
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.(WLFI) — Vandals took six school buses on joy rides near Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle schools, police said Sunday. The buses were parked in Tippecanoe School Corp.'s secure, fenced-in parking area. Police say the vandals crashed at least one bus into playground equipment near the schools.
WLFI.com
Beers Across the Wabash coming to Lafayette on Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday, August 27, is the 10th annual Beers Across the Wabash event. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can sample craft beers on the Myers Pedestrian Bridge in Tippecanoe County. All seven breweries from the Greater Lafayette area will make up part of the 17 breweries at Saturday's event.
readthereporter.com
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
Body found in Harrison bridge pond
Update: The body was removed from the pond around 11:45 a.m., WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said. West Lafayette police are responding to a report of a body found in a pond near Harrison bridge, which crosses the Wabash River. The report came in at 10:03 a.m. Police responded to the...
WTHI
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
Fox 59
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
WLFI.com
LPD make arrests in three separate shooting incidents on Thursday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two more people have been arrested after two separate shootings happened on Thursday in Lafayette. This makes a total of three separate shootings and arrests on August 25, with the third being previously reported. According to police the first shooting took place around 6:55 p.m....
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
WLFI.com
Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette. The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
WLFI.com
Police release identity of the motorcyclist killed in crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening. Officials have identified 22-year-old Robert Glenn from West Lafayette as the victim. Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette Police Department received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision. The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway,...
Indiana woman accused of leaving 4 children home alone to go shopping
An Indiana woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping about an hour away, according to an incident report by Kokomo police.
Police K9 donated to Elwood PD in honor of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz
PERU, Ind. — The shared mission of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family and the Elwood Police Department is to make sure Noah is not forgotten. Friday, a new part of his lasting legacy was given to the department. The community Officer Noah loved so much will have a new four-legged officer patrolling in his honor. […]
