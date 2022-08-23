ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

2 men charged for drive-by shooting that killed Kokomo man

KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested and charged in Howard County for a July drive-by shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head. Just before 12:10 a.m. July 16, Kokomo police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting on 1506 N. Delphos St. That is about a mile west from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Beers Across the Wabash coming to Lafayette on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday, August 27, is the 10th annual Beers Across the Wabash event. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can sample craft beers on the Myers Pedestrian Bridge in Tippecanoe County. All seven breweries from the Greater Lafayette area will make up part of the 17 breweries at Saturday's event.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Body found in Harrison bridge pond

Update: The body was removed from the pond around 11:45 a.m., WLPD Lt. Jon Eager said. West Lafayette police are responding to a report of a body found in a pond near Harrison bridge, which crosses the Wabash River. The report came in at 10:03 a.m. Police responded to the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

LPD make arrests in three separate shooting incidents on Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two more people have been arrested after two separate shootings happened on Thursday in Lafayette. This makes a total of three separate shootings and arrests on August 25, with the third being previously reported. According to police the first shooting took place around 6:55 p.m....
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette. The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police K9 donated to Elwood PD in honor of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz

PERU, Ind. — The shared mission of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family and the Elwood Police Department is to make sure Noah is not forgotten. Friday, a new part of his lasting legacy was given to the department. The community Officer Noah loved so much will have a new four-legged officer patrolling in his honor. […]
ELWOOD, IN

